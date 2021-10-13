Candidates seek re-election as CRHC Trustees

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to give back to the public. This is one way of doing so. I enjoy being on the board and I enjoy the challenges presented to the board. We are making many positive changes," Fulk said.

Fulk worked at Bank Iowa, formerly known as Citizen's Sate Bank, for 35 years and also farmed for a few years. His wife, Vicki, was a teacher in Clarinda for 36 years. The couple has three children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Fulk said one of the key reasons he decided to run for re-election to the board was to see the renovation and expansion project underway at the hospital through to completion.

"When it is done it will be something, we as a hospital will be proud of, and the citizen of Clarinda will be proud of as well," Fulk said.

Among the features of the building project Fulk said he is especially excited about are the new therapy building and the addition of a second surgical suite at the hospital. Fulk said the physical therapy department has outgrown its current location and will greatly benefit from having its own dedicated building.

Meanwhile, Fulk said he is confident the hospital has enough business to warrant the addition of a second surgical suite.