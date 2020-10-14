Candidates in Supervisor races share views

I believe there are several issues that need to be addressed very quickly in our county. One is property rights with respect to the Board of Supervisor’s 2019 wind ordinance, which is addressed in another question. So I will pass on that for now. A very quick, very basic procedural change would be to restore public comment to public meetings, as that has been indefinitely suspended by our current Board of Supervisors (as of Sept. 8, 2020). This is unacceptable and needs to change day one. However, the issues that I would like to focus on for this questions are: (1) To start with, the Public Health Office and County Dispatch Center’s move to the former Methodist Preschool is, in my opinion, a prime example of a lack of foresight and big picture thinking on the part of our current board. The spending that this project is demanding for what is being accomplished is very troubling. The county purchased the building for $92,500, and is reviewing a contingency budget for a partial remodel of $675,000. According to KMA, this number still does not include the costs of removal of the asbestos present in the building or the relocation of radio equipment, which will be an additional estimated $160,000. If I was elected, and this project is still in the working stages, this would be one of the very first things I would address. The price tag here is far too high for what it is accomplishing, and I believe there are many alternate options that would accomplish the same end goal just as effectively for a fraction of the cost. These options could leave the money for other needs in the county or start toward a goal of tax relief. I also fear this has not been thought out well enough beyond the economic cost. For example, there is a lot of talk of building a new jail in the near future. Can we afford the price tag of refurbishing the old Methodist building into the County Dispatch Center when it truly makes more sense for the Dispatch Center to be located in the possible new jail? I think there are far too many holes that need addressed on this project before we move forward.