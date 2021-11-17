California artist erects second mural near Clarinda

A flight of fancy five years in the making has become a reality for a California artist.
John Cerney, the artist who erected the Glenn Miller mural south of Clarinda in July, returned to the community Nov. 9 to construct a new mural entitled “Birds.” The mural is located two miles west of Clarinda on Highway 2 on a farm owned by Sara Young and her sister.
“This was a project I had in mind for four or five years,” Cerney said. “While I was doing a project in Montana I was told about the Enchanted Highway in North Dakota. There is a sculpture of a guy fishing and it looks like the fish are floating in the air. That idea stuck with me and got me thinking about birds taking off and landing with their wings extended.”
The mural features three primary birds set against a background depicting a marshy wetland. At the center of the mural is a Great Blue Heron with its wings expanded as the bird prepares to take flight.
While conducting research for the development of the mural, Cerney came across a photo of a Great Blue Heron taken by Sharon Mammoser of North Carolina that became the centerpiece of the mural. Cerney contacted the photographer and purchased the right to use the image in his mural.
To the left of the Great Blue Heron is a Black-crowned Night Heron. The bird is based on a photograph taken by Cerney’s cousin Michael Wartenberg of San Diego. On the right, is a red cardinal shown in flight.
“I saved the space on the right so wherever the mural was going to be, they could select the third bird,” Cerney said. “Since the Iowa state bird is the Eastern Goldfinch, I have two of those birds perched on the top of the mural. Chris Fryer gave me the idea for including the smaller Goldfinches.”
Finally, the marshy wetland the serves as the background for the mural is a depiction of a photo by Kirk Kennedy. The background was created from 250 individual plywood panels that had to be labeled so they could be assembled much like a jigsaw puzzle.
A small sign included on the bottom left corner of the mural recognizes the contributions Mammoser, Wartenberg, Fryer and Kennedy made to the project.
Cerney said he spent five weeks painting the mural. He and a crew of assistants then spent seven hours Tuesday installing the creation. Since Cerney uses plywood as his medium, he has developed a method to treat the wood and protect his murals with silicone.
“Sun, water, heat and cold will slowly do damage, but that is the price you pay for working with materials that don’t last forever. Everything will look brilliant for several years, but then it starts deteriorating,” Cerney said.
Cerney was commissioned by his friend, Larry Bussard, to create the mural honoring Clarinda as the birthplace of Glenn Miller. A 1959 graduate of Clarinda High School, Bussard was serving as the redevelopment manager for Cerney’s hometown of Salinas, Calif., when that project started.
However, due to his personal interest in “Birds,” Cerney was willing to create the mural free of charge.
“I wanted to donate this mural and contacted between 15 and 20 places, but it never came to fruition,” Cerney said.
Some of the cities Cerney contacted about donating the mural to include his hometown of Salinas; New York; San Diego; Portland; Sun Valley, Idaho; and Jackson, Wyo. He also contacted the National Audubon Society, but he was unable to find a home for the project.
That changed during the fundraising efforts for the Glenn Miller mural. Cerney said he was contacted by Young. She told him she and her sister would like to have one his murals on their farm if he was looking for a home for a future project.
“I have developed a special connection with Iowa. The first mural I did outside of California was in 1997 in Iowa. I have now done seven projects in Iowa,” Cerney said.