California artist erects second mural near Clarinda

“I saved the space on the right so wherever the mural was going to be, they could select the third bird,” Cerney said. “Since the Iowa state bird is the Eastern Goldfinch, I have two of those birds perched on the top of the mural. Chris Fryer gave me the idea for including the smaller Goldfinches.”

Finally, the marshy wetland the serves as the background for the mural is a depiction of a photo by Kirk Kennedy. The background was created from 250 individual plywood panels that had to be labeled so they could be assembled much like a jigsaw puzzle.

A small sign included on the bottom left corner of the mural recognizes the contributions Mammoser, Wartenberg, Fryer and Kennedy made to the project.

Cerney said he spent five weeks painting the mural. He and a crew of assistants then spent seven hours Tuesday installing the creation. Since Cerney uses plywood as his medium, he has developed a method to treat the wood and protect his murals with silicone.

“Sun, water, heat and cold will slowly do damage, but that is the price you pay for working with materials that don’t last forever. Everything will look brilliant for several years, but then it starts deteriorating,” Cerney said.