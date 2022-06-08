California artist crafts Everly Brothers mural

California artist John Cerney is returning to Page County to create a third roadside mural.

Cerney has been selected to paint and erect a color mural of the Everly Brothers east of Shenandoah on Highway 2 to attract visitors to the Everly Brothers Childhood Family Home in Shenandoah. Cerney previously created a mural of Glenn Miller located south of Clarinda on Highway 71 and a mural featuring birds set against the background of a marshy wetland located west of Clarinda on Highway 2.

“This is going to happen. I’m going to go ahead and start the thing. It all looks good to me,” Cerney said last week when he visited Shenandoah to review details of the project. “I am immersing myself in all things Everly Brothers. It was cool to see where the family lived. It is always good for me to see how their lives were formed.”

Don and Phil Everly, and the rest of their family, lived in Shenandoah from 1945 through 1953. During that time the brothers performed live on both of the local radio stations in Shenandoah. They then went on to become highly popular rock n’ roll era singers and musicians.

Cerney said the idea for the Everly Brothers mural was first proposed to the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association by his friend Larry Bussard late in 2021. A 1959 graduate of Clarinda High School, Bussard later moved to Salinas, California, where he became friends with Cerney while serving as the redevelopment manager for the city. Bussard also commissioned Cerney to create the Glenn Miller Birthplace mural.

“He threw out the idea and then handed it off to me. I approached Shelly (Warner, SCIA marketing director,) about a month later and said I was willing to do one at a reduced price. They saw the Glenn Miller mural and liked that,” Cerney said. “They saw what could happen with the Glenn Miller mural. Clarinda got excited and really appreciated it. I hope this project will bring a new sense of pride to Shenandoah about their favorite sons.”

Fundraising efforts were underway by April. A goal of $7,500 has been set for the mural project and donations currently stand at approximately $5,000. Donations can be made at the Depot Restaurant and Lounge in Shenandoah, at the SCIA office or online at www.sciaiowa.com.

Donations will also be accepted during the Shenandoah Everly Heritage Day scheduled for June 18. Visitors will be able to attend an open house at the childhood home, located at 800 W. Sheridan Ave., from 1-4 p.m. that day, as well as view a documentary on the Everly Brothers, relive concerts and view archived memorabilia.

When he returns to California, Cerney said he has a current project on his easel he needs to complete. He expected that project to take a week to 10 days to finish, and then he said we would start work on the Every Brothers mural.

Cerney said he anticipates it will take him three to four weeks to create the mural. The design of the mural will feature Don and Phil Everly standing as they play their guitars and sing. In front of them will be an outline of the childhood home forming a sign encouraging people to visit the site.

“This may be the first time someone learns this is where the brothers are from and that they can go and learn about where they came from. The chamber is hoping the mural will encourage more people will learn about the history of these guys,” Cerney said.

Although Cerney is working primarily from black and white photographs of the Everly Brothers in concert, Cerney said he will be colorizing the mural. This will include depicting the colors of their guitars, the microphones and adding flesh tones to the brothers.

“We settled on an image of them in their heyday that will be the major piece of the mural,” Cerney said.

Cerney said the two brothers will stand between 16 and 18 feet tall. In comparison, he said the Glenn Miller Birthplace mural is 16 feet tall. Overall, Cerney said the mural will consist of eight to 10 sheets of plywood. He has developed a special method to treat the wood and further protects his murals with silicone to slow the deterioration process caused by sun, water, heat and cold.

The members of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home Committee are hoping the mural will last at least 10 years. Cerney said he plans to return to Shenandoah in late summer or early fall to install the mural.

“I know what I do is a unique form of art. I want the figures of the Everly Brothers to look like three dimensional statues. I want that wow factor and I think I can get that,” Cerney said.

During his career, Cerney has created murals featuring several famous individuals including James Dean, Neil Armstrong, Elizabeth Taylor and Amelia Earhart. Along with the Everly Brothers and Glenn Miller, Cerney has also crafted murals of other musical stars like George Harrison and a joint mural depicting Tina Turner and Elvis Presley.

“I am building up all these musical figures and I have a feeling that will lead to more. It’s kind of a domino effect. I am happy to do them and I love doing them,” Cerney said.