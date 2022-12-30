Brothers dedicates career to public safety, involvement

Rising through the ranks of the Clarinda Police Department, Chief Keith Brothers has been dedicated to ensuring the safety of local residents while also stressing the importance of community policing.

Brothers joined the Clarinda Police Department as an officer on Nov. 8, 1982. He was then named Clarinda Police Chief and Communications Officer on Aug. 23, 2005. Brother was honored by the Clarinda City Council for 40 years of service with the department in November.

Therefore, the Clarinda Herald-Journal is pleased to announce the selection of Brothers as its Person of the Year for 2022.

"I think Keith Brothers should be considered for the Person of the Year every year. He does a fantastic job leading our police department and keeping people safe," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said. "Keith is a great boss to his people. He always fights for his people, and is always concerned about the safety of his officers. He is on call 24/7. He absolutely wants to be involved and wants them to be safe."

Mayor Craig Hill said Brothers' dedication to the job is and the city is "incredible."

"He has a very difficult job, dealing with the public and his staff, but he does a great job with it. He comes to work every day and always seems to have a smile on his face," Hill said.

A graduate of Missouri Valley High School, Brothers continued his education at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. He then went to work for the State of Iowa.

However, Brothers was released from his position when a series of budget cuts were issued in the state. That led him to joining the Clarinda Police Department in 1982.

"He thought he would only be here two to five years and then be gone. But he has now been here 40 years. I, for one, am very happy he stuck around in Clarinda," McClarnon said. "I have the utmost respect for him and consider him a great friend."

McClarnon was hired by the city in August 2004 and has worked with Brothers for more than 18 years. During that time, McClarnon said he has come to realize how valuable it is to have a police chief with the longevity of Brothers.

"It means a lot to the City of Clarinda. We're never going to have another Keith Brothers leading the police department. He is one of the most caring people I have ever been around," McClarnon said. "He is also one of the most intelligent people I have ever been around."

Hill said he has known Brothers since 1988 when he and his family moved back to Clarinda. First as a council member, and now mayor, Hill said he has worked closely with Brothers in recent years.

"Keith makes sure everything is taken care of before he goes home at the end of the day," Hill said. "He is responsive to the needs of the community and explains why things are done the way they are. The decisions he makes are sound and based on the facts and information he has available. He follows the letter of the law and does things the way they need to be done. When you are on the wrong side of that situation, he understands people may be upset."

"He has a great sense of humor which, obviously in his job, does come in handy quite a lot," McClarnon said.

Less than a year after Brothers was appointed as Clarinda Police Chief, McClarnon said he saw the ability Brothers had to respond to adversity. With the city facing serious financial troubles in 2006, McClarnon said Brothers stepped up made some critical cuts to the budget of the police department, including making the decision not to fill a vacancy at that time.

"He was instrumental in helping the city move forward and get out of its financial woes," McClarnon said. "That showed a lot of character on his part."

Since then, the Clarinda Police Department has continued to see officers come and go. Still, McClarnon said Brothers has demonstrated a willingness to chip in when needed.

"The turnover we've had with police officers has been very challenging for him, physically and emotionally. His willingness to jump in and help out shows a great deal of moral character," McClarnon said.

However, Brothers has maintained a focus for the police department that exceeds simply having officers out on patrol. He has instituted a community policing program aimed at showing local residents the good the department can do for them and the city.

"It's not all about enforcing the laws. The officers need to be out there so people can see them, interact with them and know they are people just like everyone else," Hill said. "It's just that their job is to protect the safety of our community. It is especially important the younger generations see this so they know they can trust them, and go to them if there is a problem, without fear of getting in trouble."

In order to demonstrate the importance of community involvement to the department, Brothers proudly lead the many annual parades held in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department is also a member of the Adopt A Class program coordinated by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.

On a personal level, Brother has volunteered at various special events held in Clarinda over the years like Fly Iowa and the Father's Day Air Show and Flight Breakfast. He also serves as a bell ringer to raise money for the Salvation Army, assists with CPR recertification classes in the community and serves as a football and basketball referee.

"I first got to know Keith when we coached little league baseball together because our sons were about the same age," Hill said.

Still, McClarnon said Brothers would be the first to admit that all the professional success over the past 40 years would not have been possible without the support of his family. Brothers and his wife, April, have two sons and one daughter.

"Family is very important to him and his department is an extension of his family. He has often mentioned to me he has a wonderful wife and she puts up with a lot," McClarnon said.

Hill said Brothers has been an important part of the community for 40 years.

"He raised a family here and has been involved in the community in many other ways besides the police department. He is a good ambassador for our community," Hill said.