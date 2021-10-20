 Skip to main content
Brokaw FFA Soil Judging team wins state competition
Brokaw FFA Soil Judging team wins state competition

HJ - Brokaw FFA Wins State Soil Judging 2021

Brokaw FFA members making up the 2021 Iowa FFA State Soils CDE Champion team were, from left to right: Nathan King, Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, and Owen Johnson. This was the second time in the last four years Clarinda has won the state contest. With the victory, the team qualifies for the national contest in May of 2022. (Photo provided by Andy Johnson)

Four Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in the Iowa FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event at Iowa State University on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Ames.

The team of Allyson Johnson, Owen Johnson, Nathan King, and Phoebe Garrett received a Gold rating and placed first out of 30 teams from across Iowa. Allyson placed second overall and Owen placed third overall out of a total of 119 individuals.

Because of the first place finish, the Brokaw Soils team qualified to compete in the National Land and Range Judging competition in Oklahoma City, Okla., in May of 2022. This marks the 12th time in the last 19 years that a soils team from Clarinda has qualified for the national competition, and the second time in the last four years that a Brokaw Soils team has won the state competition.

The soils event included the judging of four soil pits, plus a written test on soils in Iowa. The score card used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features, Soil Features- The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential, Evaluation of Management Practices, and Suitability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses.

