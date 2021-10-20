Brokaw FFA Soil Judging team wins state competition

Four Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in the Iowa FFA State Soils Evaluation Career Development Event at Iowa State University on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Ames.

The team of Allyson Johnson, Owen Johnson, Nathan King, and Phoebe Garrett received a Gold rating and placed first out of 30 teams from across Iowa. Allyson placed second overall and Owen placed third overall out of a total of 119 individuals.

Because of the first place finish, the Brokaw Soils team qualified to compete in the National Land and Range Judging competition in Oklahoma City, Okla., in May of 2022. This marks the 12th time in the last 19 years that a soils team from Clarinda has qualified for the national competition, and the second time in the last four years that a Brokaw Soils team has won the state competition.

The soils event included the judging of four soil pits, plus a written test on soils in Iowa. The score card used to judge the soil pits is divided into five parts: Surface Features, Soil Features- The Profile, Land Capability Classification and Productivity Potential, Evaluation of Management Practices, and Suitability of Soils for Non-Agricultural Uses.