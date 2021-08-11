Brokaw FFA members compete in livestock judging

Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently participated in livestock judging contests at area county fairs this summer.

At the Adams County Fair in Corning, the chapter had two teams that placed first and sixth. Members making up the first place team were Colby Carlson, Dalton Wright, and Jason Wright. Members making up the sixth place team were Kaylee Smith, Alea Van Vactor, and Aidan Johnson. Carlson placed first overall, Smith placed second, and Dalton Wright placed fourth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Montgomery County Fair in Red Oak, the chapter had three teams compete, placing second, seventh and eighth. The second place team consisted of Ethan Fast, Dalton Wright, Jason Wright, and Colby Carlson. The seventh place team consisted of Alea Van Vactor, Colbie Wilmes, and Aly Meier. The eighth place team consisted of Kaylee Smith, Aidan Johnson, and Lexi Clark. Fast placed second overall, Van Vactor placed sevneth, and Smith placed eighth.

At the Page County Fair in Clarinda, the team of Morgan Manes, Kaylee Smith, Addison Moore, and Lexi Clark placed ninth overall. At the Cass County Fair in Atlantic, the team of Jason Wright, Colby Carlson, Dalton Wright, and Lexi Clark placed second overall, with Jason Wright placing third overall.