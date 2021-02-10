Brokaw FFA members compete at sub-districts

A total of 27 Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in 11 Career Development Event areas at the sub-district level Feb. 3 at East Mills High School in Malvern.

The following members competed in the following events, with their placing in parentheses: Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, Adam Johnson, Brevin Coston, Luke Baker and alternate Brooklyn Harris in the Parliamentary Procedure event (Gold- 1st); Quinn Durfey, Amelia Hesse, Aly Meier, Brooke Meyer, Eli Vorhies, Dalton Wright, Presley Jobe, and alternate Jase Wilmes in the Conduct of Meetings event (Gold- 1st); Madelyn Pulliam in the Ag Sales event (Gold- 2nd); Kristen Smith, Lanie Garrett, and Shayla Harris in the Chapter Program of Activities contest (Gold- 1st); Jason Wright in the Radio Broadcasting event (Gold- 1st); Hailee Knight in the Public Speaking event (Silver- 4th); Jadyn Sunderman in the Job Interview event (Gold- 2nd); Brodie Miller in the Creed Speaking event (Gold- 1st); and Kari VanNostrand in the Extemporaneous Speaking event (Silver- 2nd).

Brokaw members participated in the Farm Business Management test, with Jason Wright and Grant Jobe receiving a Gold rating; Hailee Knight and Ethan Fast receiving Silver ratings; and Cheyenne Sunderman receiving a Bronze rating. Nathan King competed in the Arc Welding contest, receiving a Silver rating.