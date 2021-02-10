 Skip to main content
Brokaw FFA members compete at sub-districts
Brokaw FFA members compete at sub-districts

HJ - Brokaw Sub-District 2021

The Brokaw FFA Chapter at Clarinda High School had 27 members compete in 11 Career Event areas at the sub-district level Feb. 3 at East Mills High School in Malvern. Members placing in the top three of the speaking contests qualified for the district competition to be held March 6 at Southwest Valley High School in Corning during the Southwest District Convention. Members placing first or second at the district level will advance to the State FFA Leadership Conference April 19-20 in Ames. (photo provided by Andy Johnson)

A total of 27 Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda recently competed in 11 Career Development Event areas at the sub-district level Feb. 3 at East Mills High School in Malvern.

The following members competed in the following events, with their placing in parentheses: Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, Adam Johnson, Brevin Coston, Luke Baker and alternate Brooklyn Harris in the Parliamentary Procedure event (Gold- 1st); Quinn Durfey, Amelia Hesse, Aly Meier, Brooke Meyer, Eli Vorhies, Dalton Wright, Presley Jobe, and alternate Jase Wilmes in the Conduct of Meetings event (Gold- 1st); Madelyn Pulliam in the Ag Sales event (Gold- 2nd); Kristen Smith, Lanie Garrett, and Shayla Harris in the Chapter Program of Activities contest (Gold- 1st); Jason Wright in the Radio Broadcasting event (Gold- 1st); Hailee Knight in the Public Speaking event (Silver- 4th); Jadyn Sunderman in the Job Interview event (Gold- 2nd); Brodie Miller in the Creed Speaking event (Gold- 1st); and Kari VanNostrand in the Extemporaneous Speaking event (Silver- 2nd).

Brokaw members participated in the Farm Business Management test, with Jason Wright and Grant Jobe receiving a Gold rating; Hailee Knight and Ethan Fast receiving Silver ratings; and Cheyenne Sunderman receiving a Bronze rating. Nathan King competed in the Arc Welding contest, receiving a Silver rating.

Those speaking contests that placed in the top three at sub-district competition have advanced to district competition that will be held at the Southwest District Convention at Southwest Valley High School on March 6 in Corning.

Members who place either first or second in their contest areas at the district level will compete against others from the other five FFA districts in the state of Iowa at the State FFA Leadership Conference in Ames on April 19-20.

