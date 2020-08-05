Four Brokaw FFA members showed their livestock and small animal projects at the Page County Fair July 22-25 and fared well.
In the goat show, Rhyn Walters had the reserve champion breeding meat goat and also was named champion in the senior showmanship division. In the sheep show, Adam Johnson received two blue ribbons and was also named the champion in the senior showmanship division.
Kari VanNostrand showed her rabbit and received a blue ribbon in her class, and she also was named champion in the senior showmanship division. Finally, Bradlie Wilmes had the class champion heifer in the Maine-Anjou class, the reserve class champion heifer in the Simmental class, and was named the reserve champion in the senior showmanship division.
