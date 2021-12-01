Brokaw FFA members attend national convention

Brokaw FFA of Clarinda sent 16 members along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler, and Logan Henry to attend the 2021 National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 25-28. Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills.

During the convention, chapter members attended sessions in which nationally renowned motivational speakers gave inspiring messages, including keynote speaker Courtenay DeHoff, otherwise known as the Fancy Lady Cowgirl, whose message focused on pursuing dreams. Members also attended a career show that included hundreds of agricultural businesses and colleges, along with a leadership workshop. Members took a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and visited the Indy Motor Speedway Museum. Members also toured the headquarters of Beck’s Hybrids and the Southside Landfill.

