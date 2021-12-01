Brokaw FFA members attend national convention

Brokaw FFA of Clarinda sent 16 members along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler, and Logan Henry to attend the 2021 National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 25-28. Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills.
During the convention, chapter members attended sessions in which nationally renowned motivational speakers gave inspiring messages, including keynote speaker Courtenay DeHoff, otherwise known as the Fancy Lady Cowgirl, whose message focused on pursuing dreams. Members also attended a career show that included hundreds of agricultural businesses and colleges, along with a leadership workshop. Members took a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and visited the Indy Motor Speedway Museum. Members also toured the headquarters of Beck’s Hybrids and the Southside Landfill.
The Brokaw Chapter also was selected as a two-star winner in the National Chapter Award Program. There are a total of 8,817 chapters nationwide. The top ten percent of chapters from each state compete nationwide for a one-, two-, or three-star recognition in this award program, and recognizes chapters for developing and conducting a detailed Program of Activities. Each activity provides opportunities for members to excel in one of three areas: growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. The Brokaw Chapter has been awarded either a two-star or three-star rating the last thirteen years.
As the 2021 Iowa state winner in the Extemporaneous Speaking Leadership Development Event, Kari Van Nostrand of the Brokaw FFA Chapter was the Iowa representative at the national level in this contest area. Kari competed against forty-five other state winners from across the United States. Kari received a Bronze rating.
Brokaw members attending the National FFA Convention included Brooke Myer, Aly Meier, Brevin Coston, Phoebe Garrett, Adam Johnson, Nathan King, Brooklyn Harris, Owen Johnson, Allyson Johnson, Alea Van Vactor, DaNae Larson, Brodie Miller, Cale Clark, Cael Wagoner, Dalton Wright, and Grant Barr.