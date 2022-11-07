Brokaw FFA members attend national convention

Ten Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda, along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler and Logan Henry, attended the 2022 National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 25-28.

Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills.

During the convention, chapter members attended sessions in which nationally renowned motivational speakers gave inspiring messages, including keynote speaker and former WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, whose message focused on being bold and pursuing dreams. Members also attended a career show that included hundreds of agricultural businesses and colleges, along with a leadership workshop.

Members enjoyed tours of Fair Oaks Dairy and Swine Farm, Ozark Fisheries, and Hummel Livestock and Exotic Cat Farm.

The Brokaw FFA Chapter was also selected as a two-star winner in the National Chapter Award Program. There are a total of 8,995 chapters nationwide.

The top 10% of chapters from each state compete nationwide for a one-, two- or three-star recognition in this award program. The award recognizes chapters for developing and conducting a detailed program of activities.

Each activity provides opportunities for members to excel in one of three areas: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. The Brokaw Chapter has been awarded either a two-star or three-star rating the last 14 years.

Brokaw members attending the National FFA Convention included Cale Clark, Colt Garey, Kody Erickson, Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, Emma Hanson, Kaylee Smith, Callie King, Riley Nothwehr and Paige McCoy.