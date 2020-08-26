Brokaw FFA member Skie Campbell of Clarinda recently participated in the FFA Horse Show at the 2020 Iowa State Fair Special Edition.
Campbell received seven purple ribbons, two blue ribbons, and two red ribbons. She was named champion in the Heavy Hitch class, and reserve champion in the Draft Single Pleasure class.
Campbell also had the reserve champion and third place winner in the Draft Halter class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.