Brokaw FFA Chapter participates in livestock evaluation state event
HJ - Brokaw FFA Livestock Evaluation

Brokaw FFA members up the fifth place team at the Iowa State FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event included, from left, Colby Carlson, Jason Wright, Kaylee Smith, and Alea Van Vactor. The event was held Aug. 28 at Iowa State University. (Photo provided by Andy Johnson)

Brokaw FFA Chapter members of Clarinda were involved in the State FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event on Aug. 28 at Iowa State University in Ames.

Jason Wright, Colby Carlson, Alea Van Vactor, and Kaylee Smith competed in this year’s event. The competition included judging and placing nine classes of livestock, completing three oral reasons classes, and taking a test over the livestock industry. A total of 146 members from 44 FFA chapters participated in this year’s event.

The judging team from Clarinda received a gold rating and placed fifth overall as a team. Wright placed second individually overall.

