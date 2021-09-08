Brokaw FFA Chapter participates in livestock evaluation state event

Brokaw FFA Chapter members of Clarinda were involved in the State FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event on Aug. 28 at Iowa State University in Ames.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Wright, Colby Carlson, Alea Van Vactor, and Kaylee Smith competed in this year’s event. The competition included judging and placing nine classes of livestock, completing three oral reasons classes, and taking a test over the livestock industry. A total of 146 members from 44 FFA chapters participated in this year’s event.

The judging team from Clarinda received a gold rating and placed fifth overall as a team. Wright placed second individually overall.