Bridge demolition will impact traffic on J-20

Later this month, bridge construction will begin in Page County causing road closure through June.

During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 2, JD King, Page County Engineer, said he had a pre-construction meeting with AM Cohron & Son out of Atlantic Monday morning to discuss work on the West Tarkio Creek bridge. King said weather permitting, the contractor plans to close J-20 on Feb. 15 to begin demolition of the bridge.

“Based on his schedule, he would anticipate having the bridge complete and I’m reluctant to forecast this far out but early June would be his plan date for reopening that road,” said King.

King said a marked detour would take motorist north on Juniper Avenue, east-west on 130th Street to Iowa 48.

For additional information, contact the Page County Engineer’s office at 712-542-2510.