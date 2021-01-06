Book explores neighborhood wonders

A whole world waits outside the front door and author Greg “Spike” Carlsen has written a new book to help people start exploring its many wonders.
Published by HarperCollins Publishers, Carlsen released his seventh book in mid-October. The book is entitled “A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Sewers, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff you see Every Day (and Know Nothing About).”
Carlsen will be discussing the book during a live-streamed program at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 hosted by the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. The author visit will be presented via Zoom at Facebook.
Limited seats will also be available at the library to view the program. Contact the library at 712-542-2416 to reserve a seat or request the Zoom link. The event is free and open to the public.
“I was with Family Handyman and used to do a column on how your how works. It explored the working mechanisms of your house, so this seemed like a natural progression. It looks at all the services we take for granted right outside our front door,” Carlsen said.
However, the block Carlsen walks in his book stretches from San Francisco; to the Midwest; to Ardmore, Ala.; and all the way to Paris. Along the way he explains where water, electricity and your daily mail comes from as well as how recycling and power plants operate.
“I wanted to show the personal side of it and connect with the interesting people that work in those fields. I tried to bring those things to life and make it real to people,” Carlsen said. “I also talk about parks, lawns, bicycle lanes and other things you may encounter while walking around the block and may take for granted. I wanted to present a layman’s look at those types of things.”
Carlsen spent two years researching and writing his book. During that time he spoke with a professor at Auburn University that specializes in squirrel linguistics and studies the way squirrels communicate. He also has a segment on a teacher who uses road kill to teach anatomy.
He also journeyed to Paris to interview a graffiti artist. But instead of just interviewing the artist, Carlsen was invited to join in on the process.
“We went to a back alley and did some graffiti. Over the course of the interview he covered all my questions and I got some hands-on experience to better understand the thinking behind what he did,” Carlsen said.
Carlsen also walked through sewers and took field trips to various treatment plants and power plants to learn how they functioned. He also included chapters in the book dealing specifically with trash and recycling.
Living in Stillwater, Minn., with his wife, Kat, Carlsen said his initial knowledge of recycling was limited to rolling a tub of mixed materials to the curb and forgetting about it. As he toured more and more recycling plants, Carlsen said he learned how much manual sorting of materials is involved in the process. He also found out placing items in the wrong container can be dangerous or even deadly as people have been killed trying to remove material like garden hoses that get stuck in the sorting machine.
Carlson also interviewed Dea Johnson, who lives outside of San Francisco and has taken recycling to the extreme. With her efforts, the amount of garbage created by a family of four in one year would fit in a quart sized jar.
Since the release of “A Walk Around the Block”, Carlsen has appeared on NBC’s “TODAY SHOW.” The book has also been featured in the Wall Street Journal and Smithsonian magazine. He has also presented programs for libraries in San Francisco, the Midwest and on the East Coast.
“Given the circumstances this has been a good way for people to find out about the book. With the pandemic more people are out walking and I have found an audience there,” Carlsen said. “A new word we’re hearing is ‘awe’ walking, which refers to people who are walking with a focus on something outside themselves like nature, fire hydrants and that sort of thing. They are finding those people are more refreshed. Walking is such a social thing, it really helps that element.”
Carlsen said he is looking forward to the remote program through the Lied Public Library and answering the questions of those in attendance.
“I hope people can walk away from this book with some concrete things they can apply to their everyday lives. When they know more about the world around them, they make better decisions,” Carlsen said.