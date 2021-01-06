Book explores neighborhood wonders

“I wanted to show the personal side of it and connect with the interesting people that work in those fields. I tried to bring those things to life and make it real to people,” Carlsen said. “I also talk about parks, lawns, bicycle lanes and other things you may encounter while walking around the block and may take for granted. I wanted to present a layman’s look at those types of things.”

Carlsen spent two years researching and writing his book. During that time he spoke with a professor at Auburn University that specializes in squirrel linguistics and studies the way squirrels communicate. He also has a segment on a teacher who uses road kill to teach anatomy.

He also journeyed to Paris to interview a graffiti artist. But instead of just interviewing the artist, Carlsen was invited to join in on the process.

“We went to a back alley and did some graffiti. Over the course of the interview he covered all my questions and I got some hands-on experience to better understand the thinking behind what he did,” Carlsen said.

Carlsen also walked through sewers and took field trips to various treatment plants and power plants to learn how they functioned. He also included chapters in the book dealing specifically with trash and recycling.