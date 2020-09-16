Book explores growth of wheelchair sports

“He was an Iowa farm boy - up before dawn to do all the errands. He went from his high school graduation and caught a bus to join the Marines. His parents had to give him permission to enlist because he was under age,” Davis said.

Fesenmeyer underwent his military training in Southern California. A member of the 3rd Battalion First Marine Division, Fesenmeyer was being trained for a potential invasion of the home islands of Japan.

“The strategy at that point was we would have to invade the home islands of Japan to win the war. As he would say, he was fodder and was expecting to die. They were expecting many, many deaths if that happened,” Davis said.

Instead, Fesenmeyer was sent to Okinawa for the last major battle in the Pacific Theater. Davis said Fesenmeyer told him Japanese soldiers were hiding in caves and held the high ground on the island, which were significant advantages in the rainy and muddy conditions.

Serving as a machine gunner, Fesenmeyer was making an advance when he saw a Japanese sniper in a tree. Fesenmeyer was shot in the chest before he could get off a shot, Davis said.