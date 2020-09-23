Board relaxes procedures for entering courthouse

“There are a lot of experts out there who have gathered a lot of data on the risk factors, the danger zones, how wind energy works and the impact on animals. That data is out there and is presentable,” Armstrong said. “We need to have that information and share it with the general public. I think it’s important people hear every side of every story and not just the negative.”

Still, Armstrong realizes the board will not be able to satisfy everyone when it comes to this issue. Therefore, he said, supporters and opponents alike must find a way to respectfully discuss wind energy and work toward a compromise that is acceptable to all.

“I feel wind energy is something we need to continue to strive toward. There are a lot of pluses in that type of energy system. I hope as we visit back and forth with all sides we can fine tune the ordinance as we grow. There is a lot more to living in Page County than wind turbines, but we have to do it peacefully and respectfully in my mind,” Armstrong said.

“Good neighbors cooperate with each other. There are ways they can work around issues so there aren’t arguments and someone loses a friendship with a good neighbor,” Herzberg said.

“Our community has a history of working out issues in a respectful way. I hope we are able to do that and keep the emotions in check,” Morris said.