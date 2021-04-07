Board finalizes Clarinda School District budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The category with the largest outlay, $8,467,000, is instruction. Facilities acquisition and construction is budgeted at $2,523,970, and funding for plant operation and maintenance within the district is set at $1,693,205.

Other expenditure categories include student and staff support services; general, school, business and central administration; student transportation; and support for the Green Hills Area Education Agency.

Approval of the budget came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting. No written objections were submitted and no oral objections were presented.

In other business, the board:

Approved adding two track coaching positions for this spring’s season, one each at the high school and middle school, to provide sufficient supervision at practices and meets. The girls’ and boys’ programs at the high school have a combined number of about 90 participants, and the middle school programs have a combined number of about 80 athletes. The cost will be $1,707.03 per coach.