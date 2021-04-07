Board finalizes Clarinda School District budget

Following careful evaluation, the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the district during its meeting March 24.
Total financial resources available will be $21,864,790, with that amount representing $15,415,460 in revenue from various sources, along with a beginning fund balance of $6,449,300. During the previous fiscal period, the total resource figure was $21,078,096.
State foundation aid of $6,643,570 will provide the largest source of funding for the 2021-2022 year. Money from taxes levied on property within the district is the next highest amount at $3,793,638.
The tax rate on property is $12.12 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
“I don’t think there’s anything that’s irresponsible in this budget for the district, nor for the property tax payer or the public,” said Finance Director Colby Pedersen. “We did our due diligence on this budget, and it’s right now where it needs to be.”
Among additional sources of funding for the next school year are grants; instructional support state aid and other state funds; tuition; excise taxes; income surtaxes; nutrition program sales; and federal financial aid.
The money available will be used to cover expenditures for the 2021-2022 period.
The category with the largest outlay, $8,467,000, is instruction. Facilities acquisition and construction is budgeted at $2,523,970, and funding for plant operation and maintenance within the district is set at $1,693,205.
Other expenditure categories include student and staff support services; general, school, business and central administration; student transportation; and support for the Green Hills Area Education Agency.
Approval of the budget came after a public hearing earlier in the meeting. No written objections were submitted and no oral objections were presented.
In other business, the board:
Approved adding two track coaching positions for this spring’s season, one each at the high school and middle school, to provide sufficient supervision at practices and meets. The girls’ and boys’ programs at the high school have a combined number of about 90 participants, and the middle school programs have a combined number of about 80 athletes. The cost will be $1,707.03 per coach.
Approved applying to the Green Hills AEA for a grant that would be used to help pay for the services of a high school-based interventionist in the district for four days a week during the 2021-2022 year. District officials believe it would be in the best interest of students to continue to have access to the services the interventionist provides, such as addressing truancy and behavior; providing family support; coordinating with other agencies; and functioning as a liaison with the juvenile court system.
Approved the second and final reading of a policy dealing with the possession, distribution and selling of alcoholic beverages and controlled substances, and using and being under the influence of such items.
Approved the first reading of a series of policies related to administrative personnel.
Entered a closed session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate. No action was taken when directors returned to open session.