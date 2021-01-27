Bedford couple receives sustainable agriculture award

In 2010, he and Nancy added wheat back into their crop rotation to keep the soil covered in the winter and spring, and offer a window after wheat harvest in the summer to plant a diverse cover crop mix that adds nutrients back to the soil. The cover crops also supply extra forage for their cattle and sheep, which Paul grazes together and contribute additional fertility to his pastures – and its underlying soil, which Paul see as his most valuable resource.

“The wealth of our nation is really in the soil, and the wealth of my farm,” he says. “It’s not in how many bushels we can ship to Taiwan or China.”

Helping others, one mind at a time

For Paul, the changes he and Nancy have witnessed on their farm – improved soil health, and a regenerative system of farming practices buttressing it – represent the direction he feels agriculture needs to go. But he also believes small changes can lead to outsize benefits.

“If we look at the four ecosystem processes – the water cycle, energy flow from sun capture by plants, the nutrient cycle and the community dynamics of plants – they change over time,” Paul says. “But the good thing is, when you begin to work on one of them, it usually has a positive effect on the other three. So you start to become more than just sustainable.”