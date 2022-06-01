Bank Iowa wins marketing awards

The Bank Iowa marketing team was recently honored with 10 awards during the 2022 American Marketing Association (AMA) Iowa NOVA Awards. This annual event acknowledges marketing achievement and project accomplishment for brands across Iowa in numerous businesses and industries.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our marketing team living out Bank Iowa’s values,” said Josh Fleming, Bank Iowa VP of marketing. “Every day the members of this team think big, enable great things and always bring their best for our clients, community and culture. We are both honored and humbled.”

Bank Iowa’s “Let’s Make it Happen” campaign received first place awards in the Advertising and Branding categories. The campaign focused on the notion that no matter how imaginative the dream, Bank Iowa can help make it happen. The campaign was designed to improve brand awareness while driving traffic and engagement.

The ”Let’s Meat” campaign was awarded first place in the Marketing Communications category and third place in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category. “Let’s Meat” provided relevant messaging to key agriculture prospects in rural regions across the state to generate in-person meetings and position Bank Iowa’s lenders as experts in financial ag lending.

The ”Spirit of Chandy Scholarship” video project received the first-place award in the Video category. The Spirit of Chandy Scholarship provides approximately 20 scholarships annually and honors former Bank Iowa Vice Chair Chandy Barr Clanton. The video was created to increase community engagement in the annual Spirit of Chandy Scholarship. It ultimately helped the bank nearly double the number of applications received in the prior year.

“Bank Iowa’s Mental Health Study” was awarded first place in the Data Analytics & Marketing Research category. In partnership with Iowa Healthiest State Initiative’s Make It Ok program, the study generated proprietary data on the perspectives of farmers around the stigma of mental health.

The ”Digital Easter Egg Hunt” campaign was awarded second place in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category. Bank Iowa hosted an eight-day online Easter egg hunt on its website with hints about the egg’s location posted each day on social media. Bank Iowa’s “Spotlight Newsletter” received second place in the Marketing Communications category. The monthly newsletter was designed to increase team member engagement by focusing content on client updates, as well as community and culture news.

The “Airliner Newsletter” was awarded third place in the Marketing Communications category. This newsletter is sent to Bank Iowa’s business clients and provides timely, educational and industry-related content.