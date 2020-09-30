Bank Iowa honors Williams on retirement

Bank Iowa Customer Service Representative Pam Williams will retire from Bank Iowa on October 2.

Williams has served the Clarinda region of Iowa’s second-largest family-owned bank for more than 41 years. Williams started with Bank Iowa in 1979.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Pam has been a great leader within our customer service team and a vital asset to our clients,” said Gilbert Thomas, Bank Iowa regional president. “We are very happy for Pam and wish her a long and healthy retirement.”

Throughout her tenure, Williams witnessed Bank Iowa’s growth from $30 million in 1979 to $1.5 billion today. She was one of the early team members at Bank Iowa’s first location in Clarinda, originally called Citizen’s State Bank. Bank Iowa now serves 23 communities.

“I am going to miss talking with our clients every day,” said Williams. “It’s been amazing to experience their growth alongside the bank’s. I look forward to receiving lots of updates on their continued success.”

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the bank will not host a retirement party for Williams. However, community members are encouraged to stop by the Clarinda location the week of Sept. 28 to wish Williams the best during her retirement.