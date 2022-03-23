Author visit focuses on Villisca Axe Murders

Dr. Edgar Epperly will be speaking about his popular book “Fiend Incarnate : Villisca Axe Murders of 1912” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

Epperly has been researching the Villisca Axe Murder mystery more than 60 years. He has written dozens of true crime articles, scholarly papers and blog posts, and has appeared on dozens of television and radio programs, podcasts, symposiums, and at film festivals.

His book is considered to be be “the definitive written account of American’s greatest unsolved mystery by the foremost authority on the 1912 Villisca axe murders.”

Epperly is also a popular guest speaker at colleges, universities, historical societies, museums, libraries, and bookstores. He was interviewed and served as the key consultant on the award-winning documentary feature film “Villisca: Living with a Mystery” produced by Emmy-nominated Fourth Wall Films. In addition, he is the subject of the award-winning documentary short “Axman.”

People may attend the program in-person at the library or online by requesting the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvceyupjMsG9wgMyVkunuRM8h4ue6cQXfV. No registration required to attend in-person.

Epperly resides in Decorah with his wife, Joyce. He will have copies of her book with him for sale.