Author spotlights Hollywood stars from Midwest

Fans of the Golden Age of Hollywood will get an inside look into the lives of 12 of the biggest stars of the silver screen March 22 during an author visit hosted by the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.
Sara Jordan-Heintz will be discussing her book “Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland” during a virtual program at 6:30 p.m. Limited seating will be available at the library. People may contact the library to reserve a seat or to request the Zoom link.
“I have not done an author visit virtually, so this will be a new experience. I was happy to be invited to do it. This should be a lot of fun for people who recall Old Hollywood and want to talk shop. If you are a fan of Turner Classic Movies, you would like this book,” Jordan-Heintz said.
Among the 12 stars profiled in the book is Clarinda native Marilyn Maxwell. Other Hollywood stars featured in the book include Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy, Anne Baxter, Jean Seberg, Jane Russell, Dorothy Dandridge, Rock Hudson, Jane Wyman and Louella Parsons.
These stars led sometimes scandalous, oftentimes tragic, and completely fiery lives in the glitzy world of show business. Their stories, Jordan-Heintz said, shatter all the stereotypes about people from the American Midwest.
“The book contains some juicy stories and a little bit of scandal, but it is not explicit. They are juicy gossipy type stories based on personal interviews and newspaper and magazine articles of the time,” Jordan-Heintz said.
Jordan-Heintz was born in Panora. After graduating from high school in Guthrie Center, she attended Des Moines Area Community College and then received a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from the University of Iowa.
She was raised in a family of writers. Her father, Larry Jordan, is also an author. In 1992, Larry Jordan and his wife, Julie, created Midwest Today magazine. Jordan-Heintz began writing for the publication in her early teens.
At the age of 16, Jordan-Heintz proposed the idea of using rare, archival sources and first-hand accounts to write features on Hollywood stars from the Midwest to her father. He approved adding the features to the magazine.
Jordan-Heintz went on to write an extensive series of articles on Hollywood stars with special connections to the Midwest. When she decided to write her book, which was released in April 2019, she compiled 12 of her magazine stories and used them as the skeleton of the book.
“I am a big fan of Old Hollywood, and especially the Golden Age like the 1930s and 1940s, so I thought maybe the magazine articles would be a good way to combine my interests. The first story I wrote was on Carole Lombard. I was 16 when I wrote that. I never intended for there to be a book, but as my career kept going, my friends suggested dusting them off and combining them,” Jordan-Heintz said.
The book provides an inside look at how being from the Midwest influenced the lives of these stars, how they emerged on the Hollywood scene and what their legacies look like today, years after their deaths.
Since she was born in Clarinda, Jordan-Heintz said she is looking forward to discussing the chapter on Marilyn Maxwell during the author visit. Although a biography has not been written exclusively on Maxwell, Jordan-Heintz said her research showed her life was intertwined with many famous stars like Rock Hudson and Bob Hope.
“In researching Rock Hudson, her name kept popping up. The more I researched them, I found they had a ‘Will and Grace’ type relationship. He was bisexual, so marriage was not in the cards for them. Still, I was intrigued by the longtime friendship they had. They were photographed together quite often,” Jordan-Heintz said.
Jordan-Heintz also found that Maxwell had a fling with Bob Hope, who was married at the time. Hope and Maxwell starred in “The Lemon Drop Kid” that was released in 1951. During that movie the duo presented the debut of the song “Silver Bells.”
Maxwell was also friends with Frank Sinatra. Although she may not be the household name some of the other stars in the book are, Jordan-Heintz said it was clear Maxwell had an appealing personality.
However, Jordan-Heintz also found it fascinating Maxwell could catch the eye of so many other Hollywood stars while hiding a secret about her own eyes. In an interview with a Hollywood reporter, Maxwell revealed she had terrible eyesight. As a result, she was forced to fake her actions on set because wearing glasses on camera was considered taboo at that time.
“She had her career cut short when she died at the age of 50. As a result, there is only so much out there about her. It’s not like there are hundreds of books on her life. So, I really liked including her,” Jordan-Heintz said.
The other Iowa star included in the book is Jean Seberg of Marshalltown. Jordan-Heintz was a reporter in Marshalltown from 2014 to 2019 and wrote about the star for various local festivals. She also had the opportunity to meet Seberg’s sister.
“I have always had a soft spot in my heart for her. She was a social activist and the FBI had her under surveillance. Her life was a tragic story that started in a small town in Iowa,” Jordan-Heintz said.
Signed copies of “Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland” are available at pageturnerbooks.biz. The book is also available on Amazon as a paperback and an eBook.
“Down the road I have the fodder for a volume two. The book is not meant to be comprehensive. These are just snapshots of 12 very different people. I try to get to the point and hit the highlights of their lives. I think that comes from my journalism background,” Jordan-Heintz said.
Jordan-Heintz lives in Ames with her husband, Andy Heintz, who is also a writer. She serves as a freelance writer for the Ames Tribune and Boone News-Republican newspapers. Her writing regularly appears in Antique Trader magazine.