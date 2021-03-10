Author spotlights Hollywood stars from Midwest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The book provides an inside look at how being from the Midwest influenced the lives of these stars, how they emerged on the Hollywood scene and what their legacies look like today, years after their deaths.

Since she was born in Clarinda, Jordan-Heintz said she is looking forward to discussing the chapter on Marilyn Maxwell during the author visit. Although a biography has not been written exclusively on Maxwell, Jordan-Heintz said her research showed her life was intertwined with many famous stars like Rock Hudson and Bob Hope.

“In researching Rock Hudson, her name kept popping up. The more I researched them, I found they had a ‘Will and Grace’ type relationship. He was bisexual, so marriage was not in the cards for them. Still, I was intrigued by the longtime friendship they had. They were photographed together quite often,” Jordan-Heintz said.

Jordan-Heintz also found that Maxwell had a fling with Bob Hope, who was married at the time. Hope and Maxwell starred in “The Lemon Drop Kid” that was released in 1951. During that movie the duo presented the debut of the song “Silver Bells.”

Maxwell was also friends with Frank Sinatra. Although she may not be the household name some of the other stars in the book are, Jordan-Heintz said it was clear Maxwell had an appealing personality.