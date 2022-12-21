Area residents report on IUB pipeline hearing

Area residents Jan Norris and Marty Maher met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Dec. 20 to continue their efforts to encourage the board to create an ordinance regulating the proposed carbon capture hazardous liquid pipeline that would pass through the county.

Jan Norris of Montgomery County and Marty Maher of rural Imogene have attended several recent meetings asking the Board of Supervisors to establish a county ordinance on the proposed pipeline.

Summit Carbon Solutions filed its petition to construct, operate and maintain the proposed pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide in Iowa with the Iowa Utilities Board on Jan. 28. Carbon dioxide emissions from 32 ethanol plants in five states would be captured and transported by the pipeline to Bismarck, N.D., where it would be stored.

The proposed pipeline would cross 30 counties in Iowa. The pipeline would run through Page County near the border of Fremont County. Approximately seven of the 685 miles of pipeline in Iowa would be located in Page County.

On Dec. 13, Norris and Maher attended a meeting of the Iowa Utilities Board in Des Moines. Oral arguments related to safety and preemption issues, as well as a scheduling conference, related to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. No decisions were made by the board at the meeting.

"They do not want the Utilities Board to consider any setbacks or safety or anything like that when they give them permission to site a pipeline. They claimed the Utilities Board does not have the authority to include safety issues or standards in its decision," Maher said.

Therefore, Maher said it is essential the individual counties create ordinances to grant those protections to local residents and entities. To assist Page County, Norris and Maher provided the board with a copy of the ordinance passed by Shelby County and a proposed ordinance being considered by Montgomery County.

"I'm fine with looking at some kind of ordinance to make sure people are protected," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

However, Supervisor Chuck Morris questioned if it was the best use of time for the board to create an ordinance given the amount of political and legal battles already taking place with regard to the pipeline project.

"I think there's a great amount of political pressure. Too many favors are owed by public officials. I think they'll approve it," Supervisor Chuck Morris said. "I'm not sure of the value of taking the time because I think decision will be made above our authority that will supersede whatever we do on this level."

Still, Norris noted during the Iowa Utilities Board meeting Dec. 13 each intervening party was given an opportunity to speak. As a result, Norris said, at the least, it would be wise for Page County take legal steps to be involved in future discussions on the project.

"I encourage you to consider filing to intervene. This gives you a voice at the table and the ability to participate in hearings," Norris said.

Maher said he was impressed with the amount of organized opposition that was presented to the project during the meeting.

"If the counties don't stand up and try to protect their residents and their infrastructure, then who will? Truthfully, I think the Utilities Board wants the counties to stand up to protect their citizens because, where they're at in the chain of command, they're not going to be able to get away with it," Maher said.