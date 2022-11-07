American Legion observes Veterans Day

American Legion Sergy Post 98 will present two programs this week in observance of Veterans Day.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1938. Then, in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day to honor the service of all American veterans.

Armistice Day was established on Nov. 11 to recognize the official end of the fighting in World War I at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918 — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The first of the two programs presented by American Legion Sergy Post 98 will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at South Page School in College Springs. Tom Edwards will serve as the guest speaker for the event.

Clarinda High School will then host the second Veterans Day program at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Both programs are open to the public.

Gary Hookham will serve as the featured speaker for the program at Clarinda High School. Hookham graduated from Clarinda High School in 1964 and then served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970.

Hookham was also the speaker for the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony, presented in May by American Legion Sergy Post 98 at the Clarinda Cemetery.

Following the Veterans Day program at Clarinda High School Friday, the American Legion Auxiliary will present a lunch for the public. The lunch will be held from noon until 1 p.m. at the Legion Hall, located just off the northwest corner of the downtown square in Clarinda.