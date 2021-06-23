American Legion names Huseman Iowa Law Enforcement Officer of Year

Lieutenant Adam Huseman of the Clarinda Police Department has been named the American Legion Department of Iowa Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Huseman will be honored at a reception during the American Legion Department Convention to be held July 9-11 in Des Moines. He will also represent Iowa as its nomination for the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year as named by the American Legion.
“When Alan Schenck called and told me, it was like my heart stopped. I was shocked, thankful and honored to be selected as the Law Enforcement Officer of the year by the American Legion,” Huseman said. “It’s a huge thing for myself to be able to have what I’ve done over the past 21 years recognized, not only at the state level, but then to be sent on to the national level. If I am accepted as the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, that is a pretty big award.”
Originally from Clarinda, Huseman is the son of Gordon and Stephonie Huseman. He and his wife, Kelsi, have been married for 17 years.
Huseman graduated from Clarinda High School in 1996. He was then approached about joining the Clarinda Police Department three years later.
“Growing up I had three police officers living within two blocks of my house. So, since my childhood, I had a drive to be a law enforcement officer. When I was approached by Police Chief Joe Newton in 1999 about joining the police department, I considered it a great honor and it has given me the opportunity to serve the community in which I grew up,” Huseman said.
Schenck, who is a member of American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda, asked Huseman in September 2020 if he would accept a nomination by the post for the award. Each American Legion Post in the state of Iowa may nominate one officer for the state award.
Huseman said he was honored to accept the nomination. He said he was also grateful the members of American Legion Sergy Post 98 considered him a worthy recipient of the nomination.
The award is intended to “honor a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded, above and beyond, the duty requirements expected of his/her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. Episodes of heroism will, of course, also be included where noted” according to the award application. Huseman had to complete his application by Nov. 30, 2020.
As part of his application Huseman had to provide not only standard background information on his service with the Clarinda Police Department, but also service narratives and supporting information on any citations he had received. He also had to document examples of his community service, acts of heroism and meritorious performance.
In 2015, Huseman was awarded a life-saving medal by the Clarinda Police Department for his actions during an incident at Crain Construction that aided in the saving of a life. As part of the documentation, Huseman said he included a letter sent by paramedic Matt Franks to Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers detailing the essential actions Huseman took that day.
Other honors Huseman has received during his career include being certified as a firearms instructor; receiving a 10-year employment pin; a five-year perfect attendance award; a Traffic Enforcement pin; and a Fire Fighter pin. Huseman has been a member of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years in addition to his 21 years of service with the Clarinda Police Department.
As examples of his community service, Huseman said he submitted a copy of the Clarinda Herald-Journal containing a photo of him attending the 2011 Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda along with a group of local Boy Scouts. Huseman and the Boy Scouts were saluting an American flag in the photograph. Huseman also submitted photographs of him assisting with the 2019 Ghost Walk at the Clarinda Lied Center and participating in a crime scene investigation class offered at Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda.
Huseman was notified Feb. 1 by Schenck that he had been selected as the state winner for the American Legion award. He said the achievement was made possible by the tremendous support he has received from his fellow members of the Clarinda Police Department, his family and the citizens of Clarinda.
“While serving the city of Clarinda over the last 21 years, I have seen my classmates grow up and start their own families. I couldn’t have done it without the support I receive from the citizens I help and assist. They help me a lot too, so they are a big part of this award. Growing up in Clarinda and being a part of this community has been a great honor,” Huseman said.