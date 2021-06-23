American Legion names Huseman Iowa Law Enforcement Officer of Year

Lieutenant Adam Huseman of the Clarinda Police Department has been named the American Legion Department of Iowa Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Huseman will be honored at a reception during the American Legion Department Convention to be held July 9-11 in Des Moines. He will also represent Iowa as its nomination for the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year as named by the American Legion.

“When Alan Schenck called and told me, it was like my heart stopped. I was shocked, thankful and honored to be selected as the Law Enforcement Officer of the year by the American Legion,” Huseman said. “It’s a huge thing for myself to be able to have what I’ve done over the past 21 years recognized, not only at the state level, but then to be sent on to the national level. If I am accepted as the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, that is a pretty big award.”

Originally from Clarinda, Huseman is the son of Gordon and Stephonie Huseman. He and his wife, Kelsi, have been married for 17 years.

Huseman graduated from Clarinda High School in 1996. He was then approached about joining the Clarinda Police Department three years later.