Alden Global Capital offers to acquire Lee Enterprises

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital has made an offer to acquire Lee Enterprises, owner of the Clarinda Herald-Journal, Valley News Today and Weekly Times.

Alden already owns 6% of Lee’s stock. Alden sent a letter Monday to Lee’s board of directors offering to buy the rest for $24 a share, which totals around $141 million, in cash. Alden said it could complete the acquisition in four weeks.

“We believe that as a private company and part of our successful nationwide platforms, Lee would be in a stronger position to maximize its resources and realize strategic value that enhances its operations and supports its employees in their important work serving local communities,” the offer read. “Our interest in Lee is a reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”

Lee Enterprises issued a news release Monday evening, confirming it had “received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Alden Global Capital, LLC ... to purchase Lee Enterprises for $24.00 per share in cash.