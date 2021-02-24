Air Evac Lifeteam opens air medical base in Clarinda

Air Evac Lifeteam is increasing its emergency air medical coverage in Iowa with a new air medical base in Clarinda. The base, scheduled to open in April, will be located on the campus of Clarinda Regional Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Page County.

Chuck Nordyke, CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center, is excited to welcome Air Evac Lifeteam to the community.

“Our EMS group is phenomenal, but the fact is that we’re very rural, and having air transport capabilities is another step in advancing exceptional care,” he said. “Our patients are our neighbors, families and friends, and this helicopter is needed in our community.”

Brandon Buckman, program director for the Air Evac Lifeteam base, said the base will serve residents within a 70-mile radius. Each crew consists of a nurse, paramedic and pilot. The base brings 15 full-time jobs to the area, including pilots, medical crews, and an aviation maintenance technician.

“Our crews are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide access to a higher level of care for patients who have a life- or limb-threatening medical injury or illness,” Buckman said. “We are excited to work with local EMS agencies, first responders and hospital employees. Our mission is to provide access to a higher level of emergency healthcare.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}