Air Evac Lifeteam opens air medical base in Clarinda

Air Evac Lifeteam is increasing its emergency air medical coverage in Iowa with a new air medical base in Clarinda. The base, scheduled to open in April, will be located on the campus of Clarinda Regional Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Page County.
Chuck Nordyke, CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center, is excited to welcome Air Evac Lifeteam to the community.
“Our EMS group is phenomenal, but the fact is that we’re very rural, and having air transport capabilities is another step in advancing exceptional care,” he said. “Our patients are our neighbors, families and friends, and this helicopter is needed in our community.”
Brandon Buckman, program director for the Air Evac Lifeteam base, said the base will serve residents within a 70-mile radius. Each crew consists of a nurse, paramedic and pilot. The base brings 15 full-time jobs to the area, including pilots, medical crews, and an aviation maintenance technician.
“Our crews are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide access to a higher level of care for patients who have a life- or limb-threatening medical injury or illness,” Buckman said. “We are excited to work with local EMS agencies, first responders and hospital employees. Our mission is to provide access to a higher level of emergency healthcare.”
The company currently operates 142 air medical bases in 15 states. Air Evac Lifeteam is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states. Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Annual household memberships start at $85.
About Air Evac Lifeteam
Air Evac Lifeteam is the nation’s leading provider of helicopter air ambulance services. Crews consisting of a pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic, are on duty 7 days a week to respond to the scene of a medical emergency or transport patients between medical facilities. The company operates more than 140 air medical bases across 15 states. For more information, please visit Lifeteam.net.
Air Evac Lifeteam is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies. Global Medical Response, Inc. is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization. With more than 38,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.
About Clarinda Regional Health Center
Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital, serving the residents of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. CRHC has clinics in Clarinda, Bedford and Villisca and provides regional EMS throughout its service area. CRHC takes a great deal of pride in its facilities and equipment, empowering our staff to deliver the best care to patients. We are dedicated to providing health and wellness to our communities with compassionate, respectful, holistic and collaborative care. For more information, visit www.clarindahealth.com.