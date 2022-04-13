Air Evac Lifeteam celebrates first anniversary in Clarinda

Air Evac Lifeteam recently celebrated its one-year anniversary providing access to a higher level of emergency healthcare for residents in southwest Iowa. The base opened on the campus of Clarinda Regional Health Center on April 6, 2021.

Julie Kline, program director for the Air Evac Lifeteam base, said the base serves residents within a 70-mile radius. Each crew consists of a nurse, paramedic and pilot.

Crews transfer patients between medical facilities or may respond to the scene of a medical injury or illness. The base brought 15 full-time jobs to the area, including pilots, medical crews, and an aviation maintenance technician.

“Our crews are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide access to a higher level of care for patients who have a life- or limb-threatening medical injury or illness,” Kline said. “We work with local EMS agencies, first responders and hospital employees, and love being a part of the Clarinda community. Our mission is to provide access to a higher level of emergency healthcare.”

The company currently operates more than 150 air medical bases in 18 states. Air Evac Lifeteam is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states.

Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Annual household memberships start at $85.