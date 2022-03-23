Air Evac Lifeteam celebrates anniversary of Clarinda base

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting and anniversary celebration for Air Evac Lifeteam on Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at the Clarinda Regional Health Center helipad located at 220 Essie Davison Drive in Clarinda.

This event is in celebration of their one-year anniversary providing access to a higher level of emergency healthcare for area residents. The air medical base, located on the campus of Clarinda Regional Health Center, opened April 6, 2021.

Julie Kline, program director for the Air Evac base in Clarinda, said opening a base during the middle of a global pandemic was challenging, but the crews love serving residents of Clarinda and the surrounding communities.

“Our crews are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide access to a higher level of care for patients who have a life- or limb-threatening medical injury or illness,” Kline said. “We also work with area first responders by providing outreach education, including landing zone and helicopter safety classes.”

Air Evac Lifeteam is the nation’s leading provider of helicopter air ambulance services. Crews consisting of a pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic are on duty seven days a week to respond to the scene of a medical emergency or transport patients between medical facilities.

The company operates more than 150 air medical bases across 18 states.

Air Evac Lifeteam is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies. Global Medical Response, Inc. is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization.

With more than 35,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Lifeteam.net.