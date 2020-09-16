Agronomist describes Highway 2 corridor as ‘garden spot’ of Iowa

“2020 is going to go down as a memorable cropping season for most farmers for a variety of reasons,” Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Aaron Saeugling said.

With harvest season underway for Iowa’s two prominent crops, corn and soybeans, Saeugling said Highway 34 formed a natural boundary for judging yields in western Iowa. North of Highway 34, Saeugling said farmers were confronted with drought like conditions.

Although farmers south of Highway 34 also faced slightly drier conditions than normal, Saeugling said the rainfall the region received came at consistent intervals throughout the growing season.

Since April, Saeugling said the Highway 2 corridor only fell four to five inches below the average rainfall totals for the area. As a result, he projected yields for Southwest Iowa to finish between good and above average.

“The Highway 2 corridor is probably the garden spot of the state this year. Farmers in that area are in a lot better shape than most of Iowa. There were two massive weather events this year with the drought in western and central Iowa and the derecho that hit the center part of the state. They have been outside both those issues this year,” Saeugling said.