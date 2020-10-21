Adcock challenges for seat as state Representative

Adcock said due to the governor’s “lack of transparency” and “mismanagement over the past six months,” the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Iowa’s nursing homes and businesses and moved into schools.

“COVID has really enveloped everything,” said Adcock. “Not only has it shown the weak spots in our social networks and safety nets, but in our economy too. Every business owner in house District 24 has to be considering what’s going on with their business.”

Adcock said as a former small-business owner, she can relate to the personal stress of having to close a business. She said she is driven to foster new entrepreneurship as southwest Iowa rebuilds from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent tariff hits. Adcock said there must also be a focus on strengthening the established small businesses in southwest Iowa and farming businesses.

“We don’t have the pandemic under control, so our economy is not yet under control,” said Adcock.

Looking ahead, Adcock would like to see better transportation systems and communication routes, including broadband for southwest Iowa.

She is also concerned with the shrinking population over the past 20 years and public schools' consolidation.