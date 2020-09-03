The Clarinda Foundation Board of Directors acknowledged outgoing Board President and member Ed Brown at their annual board meeting held in May.
Despite sitting idle for the past six months, 600 motorcoaches rolled into action to assist with evacuation efforts in Texas and Louisiana as …
Two students at Clarinda High School have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
New guidelines for attendees at events in the Clarinda School District were approved by the Board of Education during a meeting Aug. 26.
The impact of potential large-scale wind energy development in Page County was the focus of a meeting Aug. 27 in Clarinda.
Ongoing problems with potentially dangerous dogs in his neighborhood prompted John Millhone to turn to the Clarinda City Council Aug. 27, for help.
JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended her administration’s decisions to only implement some of the mitigation strategies rec…
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, recently announced the compa…
As a hearing-impaired individual, the use of face masks can significantly reduce the ability to communicate effectively.
Clarinda Regional Health Center is excited to partner with Clarinda Community School District in filling their need for a school nurse positio…
With COVID-19 limiting events that the Page County Veterans Commission can attend, it has forced a reduction in membership.
Brokaw FFA member Skie Campbell of Clarinda recently participated in the FFA Horse Show at the 2020 Iowa State Fair Special Edition.
Page County officials continue to look for guidance from Page County Public Health as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the county.
At least five members of the Clarinda Kiwanis Club took part in the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis District Convention held virtually Aug. 7 and 8. The…
It was a call Lyndy Walker of Clarinda never imagined she would receive.
By a vote of 2 to 1, with Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris voting against, on Aug. 11 the Page County Board of Supervisors approved making …
With a new school year quickly approaching, Clarinda Regional Health Center is preparing to launch two programs designed to improve the nutrit…
WASHINGTON — Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is pushing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.
As Jason Simmons took the stage, he was relaxed and enjoying the experience. His “WHY” was different than in previous competitions.
The Clarinda Community School District and Clarinda Board of Directors are aware of salaries published in the Clarinda Herald Journal on August 13.
The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Lied Public Library of Clarinda has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in…
Clarinda Regional Health Center is excited to announce that Jennifer McCall has been named the Director of Community Engagement and Grants.
Dr. Tony Ewigman and his wife, Chelsea, are hoping to bring plenty of smiles to the faces of Clarinda area residents for many years to come.
The Page County Board of Supervisors met jointly with the Public Health Board on Aug. 4 to discuss a staffing shortage at Page County Public H…
A shell of a house was all that remained after a devastating fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, in rural Page County.
Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) Director of Ancillary Services Greg Jones has announced the hiring of Laurie Miller as Lab Manager.
The Page County Board of Supervisors held two meetings on Aug. 4, with the focus of the morning meeting being on road projects underway and upcoming.