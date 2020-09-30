4-H provides lifetime of memories for Stephens

Stephens served as a member of the County Council, the Area Council and attended the state 4-H Conference. He was also selected to attend the National 4-H Congress. Stephens was one of 20 representatives from Iowa to participate in the event, which was held in Memphis, Tenn., the year he attended.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had to go through an interview process to be selected. As a leader, my mom coached me to help me get that award and be able to go on that trip,” Stephens said.

While in high school, Stephens was also able to attend the Citizenship Washington Focus held in Washington, D.C.

“I made friends across the state that I would see at the different events like the state fair. I also ran into a couple of them at college even though I went to school out of state,” Stephens said.

As an adult, Stephens oversaw the 4-H program in Humboldt County as the county youth coordinator. He held that position from 2007 until Aug. of 2012 when he returned to Clarinda after being hired by Iowa Western Community College as an instructor at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.

Soon after returning to Clarinda, Stephens served as an assistant club leader for the Clarinda Classics. Then, when Cheri Wittmuss stepped down as club leader, Stephens assumed the position.