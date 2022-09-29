Local group turns to courts for assistance in fight against wind project

Members of Page County Horizons have turned to the court system for assistance in their battle against the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

On Sept. 19, the group of concerned Page County residents filed a 116 page petition in the Iowa District Court for Page County requesting a temporary restraining order be issued against the Page County Board of Supervisors. Representing the group of Page County residents is the Shearer Law Office of Des Moines.

"The order, if granted, would restrict the Board from moving forward with all further decisions arising from a county ordinance passed in October 2019," according to a news release issued by the law firm.

Nearly a year after the passage of the wind ordinance, the Board of Supervisors shared insight on the development of the Page County regulations with Page County Newspapers.

"This is a huge, huge change for Page County. We have been seeing a lot of wind turbines around us, but we never thought it would happen here," Supervisor Alan Armstrong said at the time. "Once companies started contacting farmers about land use, the first thing that came to mind were the horror stories in counties where there were no regulations. We wanted to eliminate as much risk as possible for our county."

"We wanted to bring some order to the development of wind energy. Prior to the ordinance, we had nothing on our books in Page County to prevent a company from coming in at any time or to provide guidance on where they could build in relation to non-participating farmers or land owners. We saw that as a problem," Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

However, soon after the passage of the 2019 ordinance, members of Page County Horizons had voiced opposition to the development of wind turbines in Page County and raised concerns about how these projects would impact the property rights of residents in the county.

Jesse Stimson spoke on behalf of the group during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors April 12 and said since the issue arose in 2019 the concerns of the organization were met with resistance and a lack of compromise.

"We gather here tonight as a group of Page County citizens who have been voicing our concerns about bringing wind turbines to Page County in a way that's fair for all," Stimson said. "We see no other recourse but to take legal action to try to understand the attitudes and actions of the Page County officials. We're here to give you legal notices."

The tipping point in the three-year dispute between Page County Horizons and the Page County Board of Supervisors came Aug. 2 when the board voted 2-1 in favor of approving the application from Invenergy, a developer and operator of sustainable energy options based in Chicago, for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

"I appreciate your passion, but I want you to know that I've looked at this long and hard. I believe it's in the best interest of Page County," Morris said to the crowd of more than 100 people attending the Aug. 2 meeting.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors after the passage of the 2019 wind ordinance, cast the lone vote against approving the Invenergy application.

"The top reason I'm not voting for this is the application is full of problems. We have errors everywhere. We have things that aren't complete. We've got things that aren't done. We've got things that are in question," Holmes said.

Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, said those were the same issues his clients had with the proposed application.

"The Page County Board of Supervisors told its citizens repeatedly that the ordinance would be amended to correct known deficiencies before any wind project would be approved. Under legal threats from wind energy interests, the board then refused to amend the ordinance and approved the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. When the board fails its citizens, the courts are the only option available to force the board to comply with its constitutional and statutory duties to the people of Page County," Shearer said in the news release.

Prior to approving the project application from Invenergy, the Board of Supervisors hired the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney to provide legal advice on the application.

"I believe we have zero choice because, as has been stated a number of times, we have J.D. (King), who is our zoning administrator, who looked at the proposed permit. He deemed it was suitable and met the criteria of our ordinance. However, some questions have arisen since then and, quite frankly, for the safety and security of the county, I think we need some advice beyond what we have in house on the legality of that because, quite frankly, if we approve or deny, either way, I think the county is going to face some litigation,” Morris said July 5 when the hiring of Ahlers and Cooney was approved.

In the news release issued by Shearer Law Office, the Page County filing is touted as "the latest in a series of petitions filed in Iowa counties seeking to protect citizens from outside plundering of our resources. The Page County filing is an important next step for Iowans and emphasizes the need to stop the pattern of intimidation, threats of litigation, and undue influence forced upon local government officials."

"My clients have no intention of allowing companies based in the Windy City to blow into their county and threaten to bankrupt it through litigation until the county bends to the will of the Chicago way," Theodore Sporer, co-counsel for the petitioners said the news release.