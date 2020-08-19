At least five members of the Clarinda Kiwanis Club took part in the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis District Convention held virtually Aug. 7 and 8. Theme of the event was “A Century of Service” celebrating the district’s 100th anniversary. An outstanding video of Iowa and Nebraska club history may be found on the district website. Clarindan Elaine Armstrong was among the lieutenant governors and district officers who conducted the business of the convention the previous Thursday evening.
Kiwanis evolved from an all-male professionals’ group to a co-ed service organization focused on the well-being of children. Women were first allowed to join in 1987 and have taken on a good deal of the leadership in recent years, including Jane Erickson of Bellevue, NE as international president and the last two district governors, Sue Waldren and Lenora Hanna, both of Lincoln, NE. Beginning in October, Curt Reis of Storm Lake, who has a background in Boy Scout work, will be NE-IA District Governor
As with all technology, sometimes there are glitches and that is what happened Friday evening when the video of the district’s first 100 years came on. So it was repeated Saturday morning and included much history packed into a few minutes. Among the photos were clubs and leaders some Clarindans may recognize.
“We are doubly blessed in Division 17 to have the Council Bluffs Downtown Club also marking its 100th anniversary,” Armstrong noted. Although the official celebration at Council Bluffs was postponed due to Covid, she will be going there to install officers Sept. 28.
One featured speaker was an articulate 64-year member of the Fremont Club, Dave Christensen. He delivered newsletters for 2 cents each, because postage was going up from 1 ½ to 3 cents. A highlight for him and his wife was attending an international convention in New York City. “Attendees” at the virtual convention took part in on-line voting about trivia from the early years, the first club being founded in Detroit, MI, in 1915. Before the organization was named Kiwanis, it was known as the Benevolent Order of Brothers or BOBS.
The NE-IA District has produced four international presidents: Ray Crossman for whom a medallion is available this year, Wes Bartlett for whom there is also an award, Steve Siemens of Des Moines and Jane Erickson of Bellevue, NE. The district includes 175 clubs from Ogallala, NE to West Branch, IA. Members average 29 hours of service a year.
During the Saturday session Christy Prang from the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln told about work with victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, drug endangerment, serious neglect and physical abuse. Steve Siemens of Des Moines, who is known for his People Builder inspiring messages, shared his passion for leadership and that everyone can be a servant leader. Among his key points were the importance of getting to know people, being confident and humble, showing empathy, rising above one’s pet peeves, daring to be innovative, inspiring excellence, enabling others to act and encouraging from the heart. Iodine Deficiency Disorder was a world-wide Kiwanis project for years, and now it is Eliminate to immunize mothers against maternal and neonatal tetanus in developing countries.
Turning a pandemic into a “plandemic” was the theme Brad Boyd from the Kiwanis International central office used. He urges clubs to “tinker” for club improvement now. He reiterated charity begins at home and the importance of showing love and appreciation to members. They can hold virtual meetings and include others. They can use social and traditional media for greater community awareness and be perceived as the community convenor for youth. He had a list of ideas, like a scavenger hunt snappinig selfies at places Kiwanians serve. Brad advises clubs to be “champions for children” (rather than members) and ask others to “belong” (rather than join). Every member, just by paying dues, benefits 206 children.
Among the awards was a project at Iowa City in which volunteers picked up food that would have been wasted from restaurants and grocery stores and distributed it to those in need. Then there were a couple sisters in Nevada who made and sold mittens, raising $100,000 in seven years! A Signature Project award went to Teen Maze that Adam Haselhuhn (former Clarinda member who used to live in Ames) looked into providing in this area. Students who participate learn how to make informed decisions.
“Adventures in Service.” Is the district theme for the new club year which begins Oct. 1. Lynn Stamps is currently the Clarinda Kiwanis president and Rick Finch is to take over Oct. 1. Regular meetings Wednesday noon at J’s Pizza and Steak House are expected to resume after Labor Day.
