ITC Midwest donates all-terrain wheelchair to rural Coin resident

Tina Carter of rural Coin has gained a new sense of independence thanks to the generosity of a company located on the opposite side of the state.

ITC Midwest, a power transmission company based in Cedar Rapids, recently donated a new Action Trackchair to Carter in coordination with Iowa Paralyzed Veterans of America (IPVA). The all-terrain power wheelchair was delivered to Carter July 26.

Troy Bloomquist and Brent Urban of Blurb Outdoors, the regional dealer for Action Trackchair in Omaha, Nebraska, delivered the Trackchair to Carter, and instructed her on its operation and maintenance. Also attending the presentation were Kenny Wood, president of IPVA; Scott Miller, vice president of IPVA; Dusky Terry, president of ITC Midwest; Scott Arnold, Community Affairs Area Manager for ITC Midwest; and Carter's husband, Byron.

"It was a little more powerful than I thought and could go over a lot of things. I got to try out the chair pretty good that day. I was in places on the farm I hadn't been in 30 years," Tina said.

"My wife is now able to go places I wasn't able to push her to before," Byron said.

Mike Dabney, Manager of Stakeholder Relations for ITC Midwest, said the company has worked with IPVA for the past seven years to provide an Action Trackchair to members of the organization. Each year the company holds fundraisers to support the project.

"A lot of Iowa veterans face the inability to hunt and fish, or get out on their farmsteads. We wanted these people to be more active and be part of their communities, so the Trackchair came to mind as one option.

"We reached out to Kim Gould, the executive director of IPVA, about our interest in raising funds to purchase a Trackchair for an Iowa veteran. IPVA selects the candidate for a given year. Tina received the sixth chair we have provided," Dabney said.

Rather than wheels, the Action Trackchair utilizes tracks like those found on construction machinery. As a result, the all-terrain wheelchairs are designed to traverse rugged terrain and withstand demanding conditions like mud, sand, snow and water.

As a result, users receive a greater sense of freedom and independence than they would have with regular wheelchairs.

"Many of the recipients are outdoors folks who enjoy hunting and fishing, while Tina has a farmstead. Regardless of the situation, we believe the value goes beyond just the recipient. It improves the quality of life for the entire family," Dabney said. "I'm thrilled to hear Tina is enjoying the chair and it has improved her ability to move around her farm."

A lifetime member of IPVA, Tina has been paralyzed since 1991. With Highway 2 closed for construction, Tina was involved in a serious automobile accident on Ferguson Road.

Tina and Byron learned of the Trackchair program. However, Tina said she was reluctant to apply because she assumed the chairs would be awarded to veterans that are more involved in hunting and fishing.

Finally, Tina was convinced to apply for the Trackchair. Then, approximately six months ago, she was notified she had been selected as the 2022 recipient.

"I was really happy and thankful. I couldn't believe it," Tina said. "It's very generous of them to do this. They ones that have received the chairs in the past have to be very appreciative like I am. The guys that walked around the farm with me showing me how to use it did a very good job."

Byron agreed having Tina selected to receive the chair proved the importance of taking a chance when opportunity presents itself.

"We did not think we had a chance, but we went ahead and did it. It never hurts to go ahead and try. It's just like anything else, you have to try or you're stuck," Byron said.

Although Tina and Byron currently live on a farm about four miles west of Coin, they will soon be moving to a more handicapped accessible home in Northboro. Still, Tina said she will find plenty of uses for the Trackchair.

"I know it's going to be a godsend. One of our new neighbors has a pond. I will love to be able to go down there to fish and come back on my own," Tina said.

Tina said the couple will be able to join their friends when they go camping and fishing at Pioneer Park. She said she was also looking forward to exploring other parks and trails in the area, like Nodaway Valley Park and Viking Lake.

"She can also go on the Wabash Trace now and I won't have to push her," Byron said. "Plus, she can start gardening again."