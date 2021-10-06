ISU researchers review Page County maintenance study

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve put it on gravel roads. They’ve put it on old seal-coats. In Winneshiek (County), they put over a pretty well deteriorated hot mix asphalt road. Of course, we’ve done chip seals over asphalt as a long-time pavement maintenance technique, except the Otta Seal is thicker because there is more aggregate and large sized aggregate,” King said.

The work on J55 was divided into sections to compare the results of different application methods involving aggregate and oil. An initial evaluation was done after seven days. Future evaluations will be conducted after one, three, six and 12 months.

“We moved the (Otta Seal) test section to the northeast, so should it fail at some future time, we’ll be working on J55 to the east in future years. So should it fail, we can better fix it,” King said.

While work was being done Sept. 24 on J55 going west from the bridge at Braddyville, King said the Lucas County Engineer and Assistant Engineer, along with the Taylor County Assistant Engineer, were on hand to observe the work.