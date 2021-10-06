ISU researchers review Page County maintenance study

Page County recently joined a research program organized by Iowa State University to study a road surfacing method that is popular in Europe and other parts of the world.
MD Jibon, a graduate research assistant at Iowa State University in the Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering Department, and Bo Yang, a postdoctoral research associate with the department, met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Sept. 28 to review Otta Seal surfacing and base stabilization projects conducted in Page County. The projects were located on M44 near Northboro and J55 near Braddyville.
“Based on our laboratory findings we are building some test sections here in Page County to see how much improvement we can provide,” Jibon said.
Introduced in Norway in the early 1960s, Jibon said the Otta Seal method is now used in Europe as well as parts of Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Iowa State has also done test projects in several other Iowa counties including Buchanan, Cherokee, Clinton, Humboldt, Louisa, Ringgold and Winneshiek.
“We don’t have the specifications for the United States, so we are trying to develop the specifications for here. That includes the quality control and all those steps during the construction process,” Jibon said.
King said this was the first time Iowa State University was able to study the use of an Otta Seal on a stabilized base with cement powder.
“They’ve put it on gravel roads. They’ve put it on old seal-coats. In Winneshiek (County), they put over a pretty well deteriorated hot mix asphalt road. Of course, we’ve done chip seals over asphalt as a long-time pavement maintenance technique, except the Otta Seal is thicker because there is more aggregate and large sized aggregate,” King said.
The work on J55 was divided into sections to compare the results of different application methods involving aggregate and oil. An initial evaluation was done after seven days. Future evaluations will be conducted after one, three, six and 12 months.
“We moved the (Otta Seal) test section to the northeast, so should it fail at some future time, we’ll be working on J55 to the east in future years. So should it fail, we can better fix it,” King said.
While work was being done Sept. 24 on J55 going west from the bridge at Braddyville, King said the Lucas County Engineer and Assistant Engineer, along with the Taylor County Assistant Engineer, were on hand to observe the work.
Dr. Halil Ceylan, a professor at Iowa State University with considerable experience in pavement field investigation, served as primary investigator for the Page County projects. Ceylan attended the meeting by Zoom. Along with the smoothness of the road, he said the projects in Page County will also evaluate the dust reduction resulting from the use of the Otta Seal.
“This study of the construction projects taking place in Page County will be of great help to produce of great help in coming up with specifications so other Iowa counties, and other states in the country, can actually benefit from this. As you can see, it significantly reduces the dust emissions and provides a much safer road to travel on. So those are huge benefits,” Ceylan said. “It’s been a great joy, again, to work with the county engineering staff. We greatly appreciate all of the collaboration and thank you for all your assistance.”
After hearing the report on the test projects, Board Chairperson Chuck Morris thanked the researchers for the time they spent in Page County and for sharing an overview of the study with the board.
“That was eye opening. You don’t get that kind of look at construction,” Morris said.