IDPH reports backlog of COVID-19 tests results

A significant number of COVID-19 test results were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog that occurred in IDPH’s electronic reporting system.
The reporting backlog is processing now and case counts will continue to update throughout the day as usual. The delay in reporting will result in adjustments to some daily case counts reported last week.
The reporting backlog does not impact the notification of test results to individuals tested either through Test Iowa or other providers.
