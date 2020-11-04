Hillside Missionary Church helps provide Christmas gifts

People may use any shoebox they have at home or get a box from the church to participate in the program. Tally said some people also purchase plastic totes that are similar in size to a shoebox because a box with a securely fitting lid can be as valuable to a third world child as the products inside the box.

Tally said it is recommended participants include one wow gift that is the primary present for the child. This could be a doll; a stuffed animal, a deflated soccer ball and air pump; or other quality toy or present that fits in the box.

“There are three age groups people can buy for, so keep in mind the age of the child. The age groups are 2 to 4-years-old, 5 to 9-years-old or 10 to 14-years-old. You are also asked to select if your box is for a boy or a girl,” Tally said.

The rest of the box may then be filled with other smaller gifts, hygiene products, clothing items and school supplies. These could include toy cars, jump ropes, yoyos, toothbrushes, bars of soap, combs, hats, gloves and t-shirts. However, no liquid items like toothpaste, shampoo or liquid glue may be included.

“We heard a story about a child who wanted to go to school, but his family could not afford the supplies ne needed. When he got his box it had the supplies he needed and he was able to go,” Tally said.