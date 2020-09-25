Halloween scavenger hunt for southwest Iowa

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By Heidi Hertensen

With the possibility for many Halloween events to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of volunteers has found a safe way to have some "spooktacular" fun in southwest Iowa with a painted rock Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

The Kindness Rock Project, which can be described as a treasure hunt for both kids and adults, was started in 2015 on Cape Cod by Megan Murphy. Since then, the project has become more popular and numerous Facebook groups can now be found in conjunction with this project.

The purpose of the project is to paint encouraging messages or images on rocks and place them around any town for people to find. Located on the bottom of the rock, it will list which Facebook group left the painted rock. The person finding the rock can then go to that Facebook page, join the group and post a picture of the rock they found. They can then keep the rock or rehide it for someone else to find and track where it goes on that Facebook page.