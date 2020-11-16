Gov. Reynolds issues face mask requirement as Iowa’s COVID surge continues

Studies have showed COVID-19 is more dangerous to older people and those with health issues.

“If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose,” Reynolds said. “Businesses will close once again, more schools will be forced to go online, and our health care will fail and the cost in human life will be high.

“So now is the time to come together for the greater good, to look out for each other --- not because you’re told to, but because it’s the right thing to do. That’s who we are as Iowans, and I know without a doubt that we’ll get through this together.”

Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley joined the chorus Monday, taking to the Senate floor to urge Iowans to “step up their personal responsibility” in combating the COVID-19 community spread.

“Although promising vaccines for the coronavirus are on the horizon; it’s more important than ever to stop the surge,” Grassley said in prepared remarks. “It’s critical for Iowans to step up their personal responsibility, to stay safe and healthy. For themselves and their loved ones.”

He said the virus is hitting rural and urban areas in calling on Iowans to wash their hands, limit activity outside of their households, social distance at least six feet apart and wear a mask.

