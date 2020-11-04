Funding for tennis courts finalized

The Clarinda School District will provide financial support for an improvement project for the tennis courts at Clarinda City Park.

During a meeting Oct. 28, the Board of Education approved an expenditure not to exceed $19,000 for the work.

That figure from the district will match a similar amount to be provided by the City of Clarinda for the project. The $38,000 from the two entities will be added to a grant from the Clarinda Foundation to the city.

As originally announced earlier this year, the project will include power washing and cleaning the court surfaces to prepare them for the application of a color coating, and filling cracks and low areas with a court patch binder.

Also planned are applications of one coat of an acrylic resurfacer and two coats of a color coating. New lines meeting USTA standards will be painted on the surfaces.

Other components of the work will be placement of new tennis posts and post sleeves, along with windscreens. New nets will be added as well.

Concrete will be poured for side extensions and additional pads for bleachers. The city will furnish labor for taking down and putting up sideline fences.