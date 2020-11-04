Funding for tennis courts finalized

The Clarinda School District will provide financial support for an improvement project for the tennis courts at Clarinda City Park.
During a meeting Oct. 28, the Board of Education approved an expenditure not to exceed $19,000 for the work.
That figure from the district will match a similar amount to be provided by the City of Clarinda for the project. The $38,000 from the two entities will be added to a grant from the Clarinda Foundation to the city.
As originally announced earlier this year, the project will include power washing and cleaning the court surfaces to prepare them for the application of a color coating, and filling cracks and low areas with a court patch binder.
Also planned are applications of one coat of an acrylic resurfacer and two coats of a color coating. New lines meeting USTA standards will be painted on the surfaces.
Other components of the work will be placement of new tennis posts and post sleeves, along with windscreens. New nets will be added as well.
Concrete will be poured for side extensions and additional pads for bleachers. The city will furnish labor for taking down and putting up sideline fences.
Improvements to the courts, which are utilized by the district’s athletic teams and also by members of the public, are considered necessary due to the present substandard condition of the facilities.
In other matters at the Oct. 28 meeting, the board adopted a resolution to consider the district’s continued participation in the Instructional Support Program. The current levy is set to expire on June 30, 2021, and district officials want to renew it for another five years.
School districts in Iowa can utilize the levy as a means to provide additional money in the general fund.
The levy produces revenue through a combination of property taxes and an income surtax, said Colby Pedersen, the district’s finance director. The program cannot exceed 10 percent of the district’s regular program costs.
Also, money from the levy cannot be used to replace funding that has been authorized for such services as dropout prevention programs, or for the physical plant and equipment levy, the management levy or the special education deficit.
A public hearing on the levy’s extension will take place at the board meeting on Nov. 11.
In other business, the board:
Approved an action to seek money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant Opportunity program, administered through the state. The program is intended to help develop and support new efforts that provide training options for individuals to acquire short-term credentials in what have been identified as high-demand occupations.
Approved the hiring of a “floating substitute” for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The individual employed for the position will serve in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms or be assigned to meet other needs within the district’s daily operations. Contract days will be limited to student instructional days
Approved an agreement with the South Page School District through which the districts will share state Teacher Leadership Compensation (TLC) funds, create and maintain roles supported by student data and respective district needs, and engage in coordinated professional learning. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said a need has been identified to align instructional platforms with professional learning. The goal of the agreement, she said, is to achieve “the best way to serve all of our students with TLC.”
Approved filling a Title I reading position for the rest of the 2020-2021 school term. The position had been left open when the current teacher was moved to an elementary school classroom.
Approved accepting a donation of $100 to the school nurse fund from the First United Methodist Church Together Sunday school class.
Approved volunteer coaches for winter athletic activities -- Marily Wagoner and Zach Goering, girls basketball; Will Bauman, boys basketball; Scott Stickler, high school wrestling; and Paul Honnold and Aaron Davidshofer, middle school wrestling.
Approved hirings of Logan Wood as a high school instructor (0.1 FTE); Andy Johnson as middle school boys basketball coach; and Sage Lloyd as high school boys assistant track coach.
Approved resignations of Karlee Barlow, associate; and Jane Mayer, high school wrestling cheer coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!