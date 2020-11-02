First COVID-19 related death in Page County

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health have identified a death in Page County due to COVID-19.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Page County Public Health Administrator, Jess Erdman. “Page County Public Health and all of our key partners, throughout the county and state, continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

With the recent changes in climate, area residents will increasingly take their activities inside. Erdman states, “The nice weather and the ability to enjoy activities outside made it easier to physical distance. Now, with weather turning cooler, we’ll be back indoors, and it is imperative that we continue to be vigilant with our public health mitigation strategies.”

All residents should:

• Get a flu shot (if over 6 months old)

• Wear a cloth face covering any time you are in public, ensuring it covers both your nose and mouth

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm

• Limit or avoid large/mass gatherings