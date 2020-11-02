First COVID-19 related death in Page County

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health have identified a death in Page County due to COVID-19.
“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Page County Public Health Administrator, Jess Erdman. “Page County Public Health and all of our key partners, throughout the county and state, continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
With the recent changes in climate, area residents will increasingly take their activities inside. Erdman states, “The nice weather and the ability to enjoy activities outside made it easier to physical distance. Now, with weather turning cooler, we’ll be back indoors, and it is imperative that we continue to be vigilant with our public health mitigation strategies.”
All residents should:
• Get a flu shot (if over 6 months old)
• Wear a cloth face covering any time you are in public, ensuring it covers both your nose and mouth
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm
• Limit or avoid large/mass gatherings
• Keep a 6-foot distance between themselves and those around
• Stay home even if mildly ill
• If you are ill at home, isolate yourself from others in your home who are well
If you are concerned that you may have contracted COVID-19, contact your local health care provider and discuss your symptoms with them to determine if an appointment is appropriate. Individuals can also take the COVID-19 assessment at www.testiowa.com and schedule a COVID test online.
Erdman says with the proper precautions, Page County can minimize COVID-19 outbreaks and help our residents stay healthy. However, failure to take the necessary precautions could potentially result in additional deaths and illnesses.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and follow the IDPH on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
