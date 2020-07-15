Fair board: Public welcome to attend Page County Fair livestock shows

A recent update on attendance guidelines during the 2020 Page County Fair has been released.
All livestock shows are open to the public, but the Page County Fair Board asks that you follow all guidelines put in place:
• If you are feeling ill, have a fever or cough or have been exposed to the virus in the 14 days before the day you want to attend the Page County Fair, please stay home.
• PPE will not be required but will be strongly encouraged when attending events at the fair.
• It is asked that all people in attendance practice social distancing and maintain a six-foot distance from others if possible.
• Page County Fair Board members will be doing their best to keep high touch point’s disinfected through-out each day of the fair.
• Bathrooms will be available in the Cow Palace. Please enter through the south door.
• There will be two port-a-johns available. One will be located by the horse barn and a second by the show arena. There will also be several hand sanitizer stations around the fairgrounds.
• For those that do not feel comfortable or aren’t able to attend watch the Page County Fair – Clarinda, Iowa Facebook page or Page County 4-H Facebook page for updates and videos.
