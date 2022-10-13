Essex Middle School sponsors Haunted Hayrack Ride

The scare season is here, and local youth are hard at work preparing to terrify you.

The Essex Middle School students are busy planning and brainstorming for their Haunted Hayrack Ride on the Wabash Trace on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. The hayracks will load at the trailhead next to Rose Hill Cemetery on Argus Road in Shenandoah and head east down the trace. From 6 to 7 p.m., each night is designated as the no-scare hour. So while everyone will be out on the trace in full costume with blood oozing and staging all set up, they promise not to jump out and scare you. However, if you dare to climb aboard a hayrack from 7 to 10 p.m., be prepared to be scared.

Organizer Katy King said the event is a significant fundraiser for the Essex Middle School Washington DC trip. Admission is $10 per person for the first ride, but if you’re brave enough to ride a second or third time, the cost is $5. The price for families is $40, and group rates are available. Basic refreshments will be available to purchase. As not much parking is available at the trailhead, additional parking can be found at Waubonsie Park and Berglund Field, just a short drive down the road to the north.

King said this is not only a fun event for the kids to plan, but parents and community members also get involved. She described the section of the trace used for the haunted hayrack ride as the creepiest part of the trace, even during the day. It makes for the perfect location with low-hanging trees that engulf that part of the trace and the cemetery just off to the south.

While the kids work on their jump scares, King said they are also working on new staging and lighting this year.

“I think the kids that do the jump scares have the most fun because they love the thrill of hearing the kids on the rack scream,” King said.

King said the event would not be successful without the community's support.

“I want to thank Becca Laughlin and her dad, Terry,” King said. “They’re always very supportive.” She also thanked the volunteers that bring their hayracks and pull them for the rides.