By a vote of 2 to 1, with Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris voting against, on Aug. 11 the Page County Board of Supervisors approved making Page County Public Health staffer Diamond Erickson a full-time employee in response to COVID-19 needs.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman told the supervisors Page County had 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 up to that date, with 76 recovered, 1 in ICU and 1 just released from the ICU.
Erdman said just that past weekend there had been a mass exposure, and public health staff had to make over 240 calls to people who may have had contact with a confirmed case. Morris commented that he suspected once children were back in school there would be a lot more occasions when mass exposures like this occurred.
Morris reminded everyone that the supervisors had met jointly with the Public Health Board the previous Tuesday regarding staffing issues and the overwhelming additional hours being worked by staff members. Morris said the supervisors asked for the health board’s suggestions to solve the problem and they essentially only gave the supervisors one suggestion: Change Erickson’s status to full-time employee rather than part-time.
Morris reiterated concerns he had about the cost to the county for the $25,000 benefit package for Erickson and how that would be sustained after the pandemic. Morris also repeated how uncomfortable he was with making somebody full time, knowing they might have to be knocked back down to part-time within a year.
Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Jon Herzberg both said after visiting with the Board of Health and other discussions, they felt like it had been made clear to Erickson it might be a temporary change, and that the health board would back the supervisors up if she had to be dropped down to part-time status again.
All three supervisors indicated they would still encourage Page County Public Health to be looking for part time/retired nurses, if needed, for occasional help.
Upon voting, Morris explained his vote against the change as concerns about the current staff getting burnt out from the stress, and still believing a pool of part-time employees or retired nurses should be developed for help. Morris said the county could hire a lot of $25 per hour nurses for the $25,000 it would have to pay for Erickson’s benefit package.
Herzberg noted that he was concerned even with Erickson working full time they might end up needing to hire additional help.
Morris also noted that the $191,000 the county could receive from CARES Act funding to deal with COVID-19 expenses would likely not go as far as people thought.
The supervisors talked with Erdman about contact tracing and testing going on in the county now. Erdman explained contact tracing is required because COVID-19 is a reportable disease, but they were encouraging the contacts they talked to wait 8-12 days before testing because testing too soon could result in false negatives.
Morris asked about the draft resolution being circulated that would mandate masks in public or allow for fines. Erdman said a lot of businesses had indicated they were interested in making it a legal requirement, as at the moment there was no mandate, just a recommendation that people wear masks in public and in places where social distancing was not possible.
Morris said he knew some counties, like Johnson County in eastern Iowa, had passed the resolution through their Public Health Department first, then passed it on to their supervisors for approval. He thought this might make it easier to make the mandate a reality, but also indicated he believed that was already headed to court or would be, so the county should probably wait and see.
The supervisors touched on the subject of CARES Act funding for COVID-19 spending reimbursement. Page County would be eligible for $191,526, but would have to pass a resolution then apply to FEMA for that money. Morris thought Page County Emergency Management Director Kris Grebert was already looking into the FEMA end of the requirements. If received, this funding would be for necessary expenditures due to COVID-19 from March 1 to December 30, 2020, that were not reimbursed in some other way.
In other business, the supervisors:
•Heard about the used drone and new pickup truck the emergency management department purchased, including the many possible uses for the drone, and
• Approved awarding the EWP Project 4 contract for wire repair work on sites 9 and 10 to A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc.
