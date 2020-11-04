Election 2020: Trump repeats in Iowa

Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here, according to state results as of late Tuesday evening.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Trump had earned 53.2% of the vote in Iowa and Biden 44.9%. Those results included 89 of 99 counties and 90% of the state’s precincts.

Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, flipping a state that had twice gone for Democratic president Barack Obama.

Trump’s win keeps Iowa red for a second consecutive presidential election for the first time since the state went for Ronald Reagan in both 1980 and 1984.

Those elections were the final two of five consecutive presidential elections that Iowa went for the Republican candidate. Following that streak, the state went for the Democrat in the next four presidential elections.

Neither Trump nor Biden showed much interest in Iowa until late in the general election campaign, even though polling in the state throughout the summer and fall showed a close race between the two. Real Clear Politics’ polling average on the race had Trump ahead by an average of just two points, and FiveThirtyEight’s polling average had Trump ahead by just 1.3 points.