Be wary of callers offering to send COVID-19 test kits over the phone for a processing fee.
Page County Public Health said callers are identifying themselves as public health officials and telling the resident that they have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case. The caller offers to send a test kit and asks for a $50 processing fee.
Page County Public Health said officials will never ask for banking or credit card information and do not charge for COVID-19 tests.
“We don’t want our residents to get scammed out of money, especially during an already challenging situation,” said Jessica Erdman, administrator.
