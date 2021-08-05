CRHC sees growth in Chronic Care Management program

Joining Haffner on the CCM team are Jayne Cabeen, Cathy DeAnda and Karie Martin. Patients receive a designated care team member who is available to answer their questions and concerns when they arise. The nurse coordinator will also call the patient once a month to review their health care goals.

“During COVID I think it was especially important because patients weren’t coming in. Without the social contact, they really enjoyed getting a call from them and knowing somebody was there that cared and was making sure they were okay,” Maggie Brown, Director of Human Resources and Regulatory Affairs, said.

One of the services CCM can provide is remote patient monitoring. This includes blood pressure monitoring, which proved to be highly beneficial for one of the patients served by CCM.

“We had a lady that was being very symptomatic, but we couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her. So we sent her home with a blood pressure cuff,” Haffner said. “With her doing that, we were able to get the whole picture and get her to cardiology. We made a medication change. That’s all that was needed, but we improved that outcome. Now, she’s getting ready to graduate this month off the program, and she’s never been so grateful to have something improve her life.”