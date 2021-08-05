CRHC sees growth in Chronic Care Management program

In an effort to provide more goal-oriented, holistic care planning and between visit care, Clarinda Regional Health Center has launched a new program for patients with chronic conditions.
Lisa Haffner of the Chronic Care Management team met with the Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustees July 27 to present an overview of the program.
Chronic Care Management (CCM) is available to Medicare beneficiaries with two or more chronic conditions. Those types of conditions include diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, heart diseases, cancer, depression, Alzheimer’s or dementia, chronic kidney disease and Atrial fibrillation (A-Fib).
The program provides qualifying patients with access to a CCM nurse coordinator. A registered nurse at CRHC, the nurse coordinator synchronizes the healthcare needs of the patient with their doctors and other caregivers.
“We help coordinate care for patients when they’re not in the hospital,” Haffner said.
When Haffner joined the CMM a year ago she said the program was serving between 50 and 60 patients. Currently, the program is serving 232 patients.
“We touch so many lives. It’s just a great opportunity to see them expand what they can do at home. It’s important for patients to stay at home and we want them to stay at home,” Haffner said.
Joining Haffner on the CCM team are Jayne Cabeen, Cathy DeAnda and Karie Martin. Patients receive a designated care team member who is available to answer their questions and concerns when they arise. The nurse coordinator will also call the patient once a month to review their health care goals.
“During COVID I think it was especially important because patients weren’t coming in. Without the social contact, they really enjoyed getting a call from them and knowing somebody was there that cared and was making sure they were okay,” Maggie Brown, Director of Human Resources and Regulatory Affairs, said.
One of the services CCM can provide is remote patient monitoring. This includes blood pressure monitoring, which proved to be highly beneficial for one of the patients served by CCM.
“We had a lady that was being very symptomatic, but we couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her. So we sent her home with a blood pressure cuff,” Haffner said. “With her doing that, we were able to get the whole picture and get her to cardiology. We made a medication change. That’s all that was needed, but we improved that outcome. Now, she’s getting ready to graduate this month off the program, and she’s never been so grateful to have something improve her life.”
Still, Haffner said the nurse coordinator only assists doctors and other clinic staff in providing participants with a comprehensive care plan based on their conditions. The primary care provider from CRHC for each participant ultimately supervises the program.